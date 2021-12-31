Over the course of several years, Jennifer Lopez has shown that love is not her strong suit, but she remains one of the most sought-after women in the industry, and her most recent relationship with Ben Affleck confirms this.

However, this year JLo was about to reach the altar for the fourth time with Major League Baseball player Alex Rodríguez, with whom he had already had more than four years of relationship.

The love story between them was quite controversial from the beginning as they both met when she was still married to the father of her twins, the Puerto Rican singer, Marc Anthony.

But it was not until 2017, when the spark of love grew between them, and they decided to start their relationship as a couple, because they even built a real empire around their peculiar family.

The singer and the athlete decided to take over several properties in different parts of the United States, such as New York and Miami, to name a few, since they were already planning the wedding.

The couple got engaged at the end of 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled their plans and they decided to postpone it, as JLo was planning a real celebration somewhere in Italy.

But their plans were forgotten when the Dominican player’s infidelities came to light, as the model Madison LeCroy revealed a series of messages that both kept behind the New Yorker’s back.

During the scandal, the former couple decided to remain silent and not give any statement, because in networks they implied that gossip was not going to end their relationship.

However, the couple decided to separate in secret and everything was confirmed when the “Diva from the Bronx” decided to celebrate her birthday in the company of her new partner, Ben Affleck.

The couple has made their relationship official since last July. Photo: .

A-Rod is back with his ex too?

Since then, each one has tried to make his life away from the other, because he has shared that he is still the happiest and most content in the company of his daughters, while JLo is more in love than ever.

But now, it seems that the December dates have sensitized the athlete’s heart a bit and it may be that shortly after the end of the year they will be realizing that it is what they really want.

And it is that like Jennifer López, it seems that the athlete plans to give himself a new opportunity with the mother of his daughters, whom he considers an “exceptional woman” and thousands of fans are coming for a reconciliation.

It was through his social networks where A-Rod shared a few words for his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he was married from 2002 to 2008, on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

His words were accompanied by a series of images of them next to their daughters or her alone, which she classified as the best example that young women have had.

“Today I celebrate someone very special in my life … Someone who continues to make a difference in the lives of my daughters every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!”, Added the former athlete.

As expected, the publication has already exceeded 300 thousand likes and some comments suggest that he plans to show JLo that he can also be happy with his former partner and mother of his daughters.

