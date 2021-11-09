Aracely Arámbula, dedicates a song to her new love on Instagram | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula appears in one of the new Instagram stories, “The Chule“It gave hints of the new romantic stage she is going through. Are you in love?

The “actress“, Aracely Arámbula, shared one of the most recent Instagram stories with her 5.8 million followers to whom she showed an image that she accompanied with a very happy melody:” With flowers, you took away my sadness with colors. “

Aracely Arambula, appears in a photograph in which he shows a very full look and smile and it is that although the “chihuahuan“He has not revealed who won his heart, the same tenovela interpreter on Televisa and Telemundo confirmed that he is in a relationship.

Aracely Arámbula, dedicates a song to her new love on Instagram. Photo: Capture

The “ex of Luis Miguel“He would take up the photo of one of the fan pages that circulate on the Instagram social network @aracelyecuador in which he accumulated 181 reproductions and the fans went crazy dedicating various emojis.

His gestures, his gaze, his smile, happy lunez can be read in the message that accompanies the publication.

The singer, Aracely Arámbula Jaques seems to be in the middle of an interview and in her face reflects a great tranquility, harmony and happiness, although surely the shots date from some time ago, the truth is that she would confirm in a past interview that her heart opened back to love.

The one that was a couple of “Sun of Mexico“With whom she had a relationship between 2005 and 2009, she pointed out that her new partner was in Mexico, while the now actress of” Why do men love cab ***? “is currently in Los Angeles.

It would be a few months ago when Mauricio Ochmann would reveal to the garment details of his courtship to what the actress of “The Doña“and” La Patrona “, he applauded, for having the courage to share it with the media.

However, “Ara” seems not to be very willing to follow in the footsteps of her scene partner in the play, along with Anastasia Acosta, this after she pointed out would be something she would keep in private.

It is not the first time that the interpreter of “Bad news“And other issues, whoever got his first youthful lead in” Soñadoras “is very jealous of his private life since he has been romantically related to other actors, the outstanding one”Face of the Herald“In 1996, he has not released a pledge before the cameras.

Recently the host of “MasterChef Latino“and other programs such as ¡Viva la familia! …. All babies and” Woman cases of real life “, to name a few, would recently react to not appearing in the last and third season of Luis Miguel: The Series:

It is made clear that the ‘rights of personality’ and the ‘right to one’s own image’, with all that this implies, must be enforced.