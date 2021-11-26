Does Belinda already want to be a mother after marrying Christian Nodal? | Instagram

Belinda would be excited to become a mother they say, this after marrying the famous singer of the moment, Christian nodal.

The singer Belinda would prepare to become a mother very soon, this after circulating versions that after the wedding with the “Mexican regional”, the “Princess of pop“, she would prepare everything to bring her first child into the world.

According to rumors, “The Nodeli“They are already preparing their next marriage in the midst of a sea of ​​doubts that still haunts them about their supposed courtship.

Belinda wants to be a mother after wedding with Christian Nodal

It was the couple themselves who provided a recent interview for the Who Magazine, a space for which the signs of love between the two would not be left aside, in addition to this, they made known their desire to become parents, which has become more present in this time, I would ensure Belinda.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, one of the greatest exponents of the pop genre, addressed details of the upcoming wedding with Christian nodalThis, after his last engagement announced on May 25 through his Instagram account.

It is his own “Spanish girl’s boyfriend“, who mentioned, hopes that his fiancée will have the” best wedding of all “said:

I want Beli to have the wedding of her dreams, and for it to be as she imagined it since she was a child.

For her part, the interpreter of “Little frog“She revealed that she was able to speak with her fiancé and they have planned to carry out a series of plans that they both share in common:

I’m dying to be a mom. It is a longing that we both have and we already talked about it.

Although the “singer-songwriter“of regional Mexican music is at the peak of popularity and is barely 22 years old, everything would indicate that the love of Beli, 29, has made him settle down and dream of having his own family.

The publication refers that Belinda’s fiancé, wanted to make it clear that he continues to be the same as always and that he is surrounded by people who have been there from the beginning.

As will be remembered last August 2020, the businesswoman and “former judge of La Voz“Together with Christian Nodal, they made their courtship official after he became known on the Tv Azteca program,” La Voz México “where they both met and” fell in love “during the recordings.