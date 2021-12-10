It is no secret to anyone that today, the name of Belinda has monopolized the front pages of different media for talent and beauty, as well as for her incredible love story.

The singer has been in a relationship for just over a year with the representative of the Mexican regional, Christian Nodal, and without a doubt they are one of the most beloved couples in the industry.

Today, the star has placed her career right at the top of the pyramid, as it won’t take long for her to make her Netflix debut, marking her return to acting after 12 years.

Belinda has decided to focus her energy and talent on her music, and although she has not released a full album as such since 2013, the singer has released singles in collaboration with some stars.

From Los Angeles Azules to reggaeton interpreters, the blonde has internationalized her career beyond Mexican borders, for which she has become a pop icon.

In addition, the star has also dazzled everyone with her skills as professional models, and her most recent Instagram post has left her more than 14 million followers speechless.

Sensual mermaid

The fiancée of Christian Nodal has left everyone with their mouths open through his Instagram profile because he lucio in one of his most sensual stages, since thousands of fans expect it to be new musical material.

The actress was seen wearing a tiny black bikini that she was wearing and that practically revealed her spectacular figure, in addition to making provocative and sensual movements.

As expected, the star’s fans did not miss the opportunity to congratulate the actress for her spectacular figure, and the publication exceeds 140 thousand likes, and thousands of comments on the video.

The clip of just under 15 seconds, it is not known for sure what it is about, it was only titled by the singer as: “That feeling of sand on the skin …”.

Do you copy Danna Paola?

Apparently, thousands of haters assure that the sensual singer born in Spain copies Danna Paola with her video on the beach, since her movements and the atmosphere go back to the Mexican video clip of “Sodio”.

It was at the beginning of 2020 when the “Elite” actress released the song, and it is the fourth single from her first published album “Sie7e”, and like each of her songs, it deals with her personal experiences.

In the clip of three minutes and 36 seconds, the Mexican interpreter was seen as a true mermaid, as she used the accessories of a mermaid, from a tail with scales and some applications of shells and pearls.

The Netflix star wasted sensuality in the sand, and performed the movements as Belinda did in her most recent Instagram post, because it is not the first time that the stars are compared.

Thousands of fans assure that Beli has copied Danna in her new social media video. Photo: YouTube / IG / belindapop

