Belinda would cause surprise and some disconcerting comments after interpreting with Christian nodal the topic, “Of the kisses that I gave you“, forget a part of the song on stage, social network users did not stop reacting to this moment.

The Spanish, Belinda, appeared on stage next to Christian nodal in the celebration called “Cristy Fest”, in which they celebrated the 40th anniversary of the “composer’s” mother, the same one who was warned on the theme of November 2.

It was at a time when Belinda, Christian Nodal and Cristy stood next to the mariachi group that enlivened the great celebration, when when interpreting the lyrics of the song that the “regional mexican“dedicate to the”pop star“She forgot the lyrics and even lost the rhythm of the song and went ahead in some stanzas.

Even in some of the images in the clip you can see the right moment in which the “Mexican singer-songwriter” speaks into the ear of the “Princess of Latin Pop“, on some occasions surely reminding her of the lines that make up the song dedicated to the also” pianist “, this, while singing on stage with Belinda Peregrín’s mother-in-law.

The moment was captured in a video that clearly shows the embarrassing moment of the “Spanish“whom some users criticized for not learning the song moments before the event.

Through the account of the user @chamonic, the moment in which “Beli“She forgets the lyrics that she sometimes interpreted with her fiancé in the reality show” La Voz “.

In some of the messages, it is clearly appreciated how the singer-songwriter’s loyal fans refer to the “ex-judge” his mistake.

Out of respect for the artist, I learn the song, it reads in one of the comments,

It was the first thing that came to mind when I saw the video, another user endorsed … ‘

I am disrespectful… my 10 points are missing.

That Nodal tell her like she has ash: “I stand a lack of respect”

Oh Chris’s face when he sees that he forgot the stanza reads in the reactions on the account.

In the same way, in other reactions of the fans of the “Nodeli” they highlighted how good they look and the beautiful family they have.