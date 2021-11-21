Does Belinda get tattooed Christian Nodal? It is engraved on the forehead | Instagram

Belinda shared again on social networks a dose of love with Christian nodal after posting a photo in which a small tattoo appears on the composer’s forehead.

The “singer“Belinda, shared a new image featuring the”regional mexican“, who had another detail with the interpreter of” In love you have to forgive “.

“The Nodeli“as they call Belinda and Christian Nodal, have distinguished themselves by being a couple that does not hide their displays of affection, and is the interpreter of “Goodbye Love“who once again showed his support for his future wife.

The music stars maintain a relationship of little more than a year and this time they again melted social networks with love, this, after the fiancé of Belinda the name of the second studio album of the “pop singer“.

Does Belinda get tattooed Christian Nodal? It is engraved on the forehead. Photo: Instagram Capture

A gesture that undoubtedly the “businesswoman“Belinda Peregrín Schüll, did not hesitate to share, thus showing the new show of affection that the interpreter of” Botella Tras Botella “had with her.

With a message that read “Utopia“With red ink and a heart underneath, Christian Nodal chose to record the new project of the remembered actress of novels such as” Complices to the rescue “,” Friends x Always “,” Adventures in time “, and so on.

The gorgeous Disney ex-actress who has appeared in such films as “Cheetah Girls,” and recently in productions such as the Netflix series, “Welcome to Eden“, she proudly boasted her partner’s tattoo.

It would be on November 18 when the “model“He showed on his Instagram account the site where he was since yesterday, November 18, in a professional tattoo studio.

“Beli“He shared with his fans that he was visiting to make some arrangements that he already has in his hands.

Now it is known that something new was really done and it was a surprise for her as well “former coach of La Voz México“. The album of the”pop star“It would be released on October 3, 2006.

After its release, Peregrín Schüll’s album received a gold record in Mexico for more than 50 thousand copies sold, four months later, the album achieved platinum certification for more than 150 thousand copies sold only in Mexico.