11/23/2021 at 4:58 PM CET

Although in theory it is not until this Friday, the offers Black Friday have already started. There is no physical or online store that has not already launched its incredible opportunities. And we are not just talking about clothes or technology. Offers cover any range of products or services, including something as delicate as aesthetics.

For this reason, from the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) they want to warn the population that «sales campaigns such as that of the Black friday for the application of facial and / or body aesthetic medical treatments are contrary to the deontological code of the medical profession ».

And more importantly, these alleged offers or bargains can carry significant risks to the health of patients, and lead to very heavy penalties from medical associations.

Because this type of practice can lead to a decrease in quality of treatments and products used, with the sole objective of attracting more patients with low prices.

“The suitability of a treatment for a patient should never be assessed based on whether the promotion is more or less attractive,” adds the Dr. Petra Vega, president of SEME.

This situation is aggravated if we take into account the numerous cases of intrusion in the sector of the Aesthetic Medicine, in which untrained, authorized, or authorized persons perform a medical act.

“The lack of visibility of this problem leads to a generalized feeling of impunity and an erroneous perception of normality, when the reality is that they are actions that seriously endanger health and, unfortunately, sometimes even the lives of those who undergo it. this type of procedure ”, underline the experts in aesthetic medicine.

The proof that the intrusion in this sector of medicine is a fact is the data. Since January 2018, SEME has received and processed more than 546 complaints, of which 180 correspond to 2021.

Penalties for offering medical-aesthetic treatments during Black Friday

The legislation is clear about the offer and discount of this type of treatment. In Royal Legislative Decree 1/2015, of July 24, Law on guarantees and rational use of medicines and health products, the prohibition of «bonuses, gifts, discounts, prizes, contests, bonuses or similar methods is established as methods linked to the promotion or sale to the public of said products. Advertising of medical or surgical techniques or procedures related to the use of specific medical devices will respect the criteria contemplated in the advertising of medical devices«.

So, according to the legal text, SEME specialists understand that “clinics or professionals that offer reduction campaigns in aesthetic medicine treatments may be sanctioned by their autonomous community.”

And in addition to the legal question there is the ethical question. The Code of Ethics of the medical profession establishes that “it is unethical for the doctor to offer his services to be offered as a prize for competitions or business promotion of any kind.”

What should we take into account before starting an aesthetic treatment?

In any case, if we are determined to undergo any aesthetic medicine treatment, be it anti-aging or body reshaping, from SEME they offer us some recommendations to ensure that it will be a specialist doctor who will perform it.

Academic degree in Medicine: Aesthetic medicine is one more specialty, so we must make sure that the care is provided by a doctor with a degree or degree in Medicine. website of the Organization Medical Collegiate (OMC). U.48 Clinic: It is necessary to confirm that the center where we are going to do the treatment is authorized by the Ministry of Health of its autonomous community and that it has the necessary health license, known as U.48.

Advice

Once we have verified that it is indeed going to be a healthcare professional who is going to treat us, the experts in aesthetic medicine also advise:

Describe to the aesthetic doctor what you want to achieve, what are your expectations and make sure that he has understood it.You should not undergo any treatment without having been fully explained the details, risks and possible complications.Treatments in which solutions are promised without potential side effects. In general, we should be wary of miracles. You should think about possible intervention methods and, when in doubt, the ideal is to opt for the less invasive solution. Along with a complete examination, the doctor should take pictures of the problem to be treated . The photos are a decisive part of the medical record. If you are not completely convinced of the procedure to be performed, it may be useful to ask for a second medical opinion. Do not give yourself any treatment without having signed the signed consent. You should be careful with who promises too much. Beware of miracles, magicians and above all you must trust the advice of an expert professional and always remember, especially on these dates, that raffles, discounts and promotions on facial and / or body aesthetic treatments are contrary to the code deontological of the medical profession.