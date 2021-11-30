Does Carmen Salinas listen to her family ?, reveal good news | Mexico Agency

Will Carmen Salinas wake up? This is still unknown; However, the family of the beloved first actress is very happy because it has been announced that there is good news and an advance in her state of health.

The family of Carmen Salinas Lozano has shared that the famous Televisa star can now breathe on her own, a remarkable advance in her health; but they point out there could be more good news.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, many say that patients in a coma can hear their family and those around them, so it is believed that the beloved Carmelita Salinas could be in this situation.

In the hope of being able to communicate with her, the family has authorized the doctors to carry out some studies to see if the actress in Mi Fortuna es Amarte listens to her granddaughter, her daughter or her nephew.

If it is proven that the famous listens to her family, this could be something very remarkable to know how her brain is currently working and it would give more hope to her loved ones.



A few days ago, the family of the producer also shared that there was other good news, as the bleeding in the actress’s brain is decreasing; However, they were clear in indicating that there is no specific time to know the real state of the brain of Carmen Salinas placeholder image or the sequelae that the stroke has left.

Despite these hopes, it should be noted that there were four specialists who assured that the star would not wake up again, since the hemorrhage would have occurred exactly in the area of ​​consciousness and also, there would be no medical history of someone who has woken up in these conditions .

Who has not lost hope at any time is María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, daughter of the actress, who insists that even weeks, months or years, her mother will continue with the necessary support to stay alive in hope that she wakes up.

If the miracle that the family expects happens, that it wakes up, the truth is that it is unknown how it would do it and all the consequences that this would bring; In addition, a very long rehabilitation would follow in search of a better quality of life, a panorama that does not sound very attractive at 82 years of age.