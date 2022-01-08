It is no secret to anyone that many figures of the show do not know how to spend their money other than on extravagances such as exotic pets and that are in danger of extinction.

From celebrities, politicians, and even athletes, they are not afraid to share their extravagant tastes through their social networks that now have even included animals that very few will imagine that they can be kept as pets.

It is worth mentioning that many groups that protect animals have widely criticized these celebrities who are not afraid to share what the life of these animals is like, and it is very different from their habitat.

Now, one of those who has placed himself in the eye of the hurricane after sharing that he owns a spider monkey is the representative of ranchera music, Christian Nodal, who has not been afraid to show off his new pet.

It was last September 2021 when the interpreter of hits such as “Bottle After Bottle” and “Adiós amor”, reported that he was receiving “a princess” at his home.

The singer shared his cute pet and everyone criticizes him. Photo: IG / nodal

It is nothing more and nothing less than a spider monkey as a pet, and despite the fact that many fans congratulated him on his beautiful and cuddly pet, the news reached the ears of a few organizations in defense of animals.

Immediately, social networks were flooded with several comments where it was ensured that Belinda’s future husband was being an accessory to a federal crime by having acquired and shown on his social account that he owns the exotic animal.

Arturo Islas in defense of animals

The actor and influencer Arturo Islas has been one of those who has been most in charge of criticizing those celebrities who spend their money on having exotic animals as pets, because they do not give them the quality of life that they need.

Islas has dedicated his career on and off social networks to rescue those little animals that are victims of mistreatment, exploitation and mistreatment by their owners.

Therefore, the Mexican has spoken out against Nodal for presuming that he has a monkey as a pet, and worst of all, that particular breed is in danger of extinction.

“The problem with spider monkeys, specifically with the case of Christian (Nodal), is that it is an animal that is protected by Mexican laws and does not have the way to sell itself as a pet, but there are certain uses between zoos to protect the species ”, he declared in an interview for“ De Primera Mano ”.

And it is that everything seems to indicate that celebrities do not realize what they do for these animals, because they do it out of the pure desire to show off their money and look popular.

“What is delicate here is the example that is given to the general population; When you are a public person and many people follow you, it makes us cool or important to have that species, and what happens is that we create pressure on illegal trafficking, because to get it you have to get it illegally, “he added.

