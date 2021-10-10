10/10/2021 at 9:02 AM CEST

Does climate change influence the proliferation of fleas and ticks registered in Spain, especially in rural areas? The experts are convinced that it is, and to prove it they have promoted “Knowledge Stings & rdquor ;, a citizen science project which aims to answer that question, at least in Aragon. The idea is to recruit a team of volunteers to collect samples of these parasites and to investigate how global warming is influencing the increased populations and distribution of ticks and fleas in that autonomous community.

The project is aimed at a non-specialized public from the rural Aragonese environment, such as rural schoolchildren and teachers, ranchers, entomologists, hunters, walkers and campers, and any other professional or hobbyist related to insects and nature.

The appeal has been made by the Aragón Agri-Food Institute (IA2), the University of Zaragoza and the Aragonese Agency for Research and Development Foundation (ARAID), with the collaboration of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Science and Innovation and MSD Animal Health. Among the planned actions is the training of participants for the collection and conservation of samples and for the prevention against flea and tick bites.

Although they also occur in urban areas and affect both pets and people, these species are mainly linked to the rural environment and they have great relevance in the areas of public health and animal health.

The life cycles of ticks and fleas are marked by parameters such as temperature and humidity, and there are researchers who suspect that some of these species could be seeing their distribution area increased due to climate change, as collected by portalveterinaria.com.

A team of “arthropod hunters & rdquor;

A team of “arthropod hunters & rdquor;This has been precisely the starting point for the project “Knowledge Bites & rdquor ;, which also seeks to learn more about the current distribution of these parasites in Aragon,” an area of ​​research to which until now has been lent little attention& rdquor ;, points the veterinary portal.

To achieve the stated objectives, “Knowledge bites & rdquor; will recruit a team of “arthropod hunters& rdquor ;, which collect parasite samples, which will later be studied and analyzed in the laboratory. The promoters of the project provide them with resources that include a kit for capturing samples and some educational guides to learn what their bites are and what effects their bites produce and how to prevent them.

At the same time, researchers from the Aragón Agri-Food Institute will organize talks and training actions in schools to explain all the details of the research and the experimental methodology for the collection and conservation of these parasite samples. It will also explain what these parasites are, the preventive actions to avoid their bites and what to do in case of presence in people or domestic animals.

Ticks are arachnids that feed on the blood of people and animals. Are more abundant in spring and fall, when the adult specimens look for hosts to feed. They can transmit bacteria and viruses, as reported by the promoters of “Knowledge Stings & rdquor; in a triptych they just edited.

Never put alcohol on a tick bite

Never put alcohol on a tick biteIf a bite occurs, the tick should be removed as soon as possible using very fine tweezers. The tick must be caught in the area where it is inserted in the skin and pulled, without twisting. You can never add alcohol, oil or burn it. If you have any questions, you should go to a health center. If it is a pet that has ticks, they should also be removed as soon as possible, and take it to a veterinarian.

To protect yourself from ticks on field trips, it is convenient wear a cap or hat, wear long sleeves and long pants with socks on the outside. And never go barefoot, with sandals or flip flopss. It is better to wear light-colored clothing to better observe their presence and it is advisable to spray repellants on clothing or shoes (never on the skin). One last tip: always use paths and avoid grassy areas and hedges.

Experts have warned about a considerable increase in the presence of ticks in Spain in recent years. The bite of these arthropods, which generally inhabit the tall grasses of the field, can be fatal to humans, as can transmit serious diseases such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Lyme disease or viral encephalitis.

Fleas also transmit diseases

Fleas also transmit diseasesFleas are insects that feed on the blood of mammals. They can also transmit diseases to both people and animals. Each species of flea usually prefers an animal, so, even if a pet has them, they may not bite its owner. Although there are species that are shared, such as the common flea (Pulex irritans).

When a pet has fleas it can bathe with specific products, although also in this case it is best to go to the vet, who will recommend the best solution. There are also preventive treatments that prevent these parasites from feeding on pets.

To prevent the presence of fleas in the home it is necessary cleaning pet beds often and vacuuming rugs, where the immature stages of these parasites are usually found. Domestic animals and wildlife share almost all species of fleas and ticks, so dogs and cats that go outside in rural areas are more exposed to contracting them.

Reference web: https://alimentandolaciencia.esciencia.es/picaturas-de-conocimiento/

It may interest you: “The number of ticks in Spain is skyrocketing & rdquor ;, experts warn