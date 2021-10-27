Drinking coffee with lemon juice is the new slimming recipe that is spreading on TikTok. But, is it an effective remedy to lose weight or does it make no sense to take it? Experts clarify.

On the internet we can find countless diets to lose weight and all kinds of tricks to lose weight. However, much of this information that circulates on the network is not true and promises miraculous results that never arrive.

Now, a new formula to lose weight quickly and easily has gone viral on TikTok. We talk about coffee with lemon, a combination that according to various users of the video social network is effective for losing weight.

As explained on Fox News, This trend started in early 2021 from a fake video. In this clip, which has since been removed (although traces remain online), there were manipulated images of Dr. Brian Boxe Wachler, a Beverly Hills ophthalmologist popular for his reactions to health-related claims.

In the fake video it seemed that this doctor supported the claim that drinking coffee with lemon helps burn fat and lose weight, which led many people to think that this remedy helps them lose weight. But what is true in this trend?

What the experts explain is that drinking coffee with lemon does not help you lose weightIt is nothing more than a myth. Losing weight is a process that requires you to consume fewer calories than you burn, so it doesn’t happen by magically drinking something.

Dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade explains that adding lemon to coffee, like drinking lemon water, does not have a direct impact on body weight. Nevertheless, what is certain is that drinking hot beverages without calories can promote the feeling of satiety, making you eat less and, therefore, you can lose weight. “But it is not the lemon that causes the weight loss,” he says.

The problem is that Abusing the mixture of coffee and lemon can have harmful effects on your health. This is because, consumed in large proportions, the citric acid in lemon can damage the enamel of the teeth and the lining of the esophagus, as well as cause heartburn.

And we all know the negative effects of drinking too much coffee, such as headaches, racing heartbeats, trouble sleeping, and even brain problems.