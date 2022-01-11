New Years, new Demi. The famous American singer Demi lovato took seriously his resolutions for this 2022 and it is that he surprised (and worried) his fans after he decided to enter a rehabilitation clinic in Utah, which has sparked rumors of a possible relapse to drugs.

Let’s remember that three years earlier, in 2018, Lovato had a overdose that almost made him lose his life. As revealed by the documentary Dancing with the DevilThe event was more serious than many believed at the time, as Demi suffered three strokes that left her cognitively damaged, including blindness; plus a heart attack, multi-organ failure, and pneumonia.

Now, the former Disney girl, who last year declared herself no binarie, is again in the center of the spotlight, as it has revealed that despite being in good health, yes, he was using marijuana and drinking alcohol.

After her overdose, the artist declared that she would practice the call ‘Californian sobriety’, which consists of only consuming alcohol and cannabis, however, it seems that Lovato wants to completely abandon substances and get a sabsolute obriety, because a few days ago he came out of rehab again after undergoing a detoxification treatment.

“I have had so many problems with addiction to food, to substances, it is like a thought, all or nothing, good versus bad. I can’t, ”The Ellen Degeneres Show revealed in December. “Sober is the only way to be”he later wrote in an Instagram story.

Along with this news, Lovato also surprised her followers with a radical change of look. It was through her networks that the singer published several images with him shaved hair and a new spider tattoo printed on the side of his head.

“It was the spider grandmother who taught us many things. He taught us about pottery and weaving. He taught us about fire and light and darkness. She taught us that we are all connected in the network and that each of us has our place in the world, ”Lovato noted in her post.

The former Disney star has also decided delete all photos from your Instagram account, except for one where she has short hair in a kind of collage with three photos of herself.

