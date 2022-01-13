After spending three seasons in the reality show ‘Falling in love ‘, Roberto Hernandez He returned to take a turn in his career and now he arrives as a new host to one of the most recognized programs on Hispanic television: ‘The fat and the skinny’.

The Cuban will share the set with the legendary Lili estefan Y Raul Molina, after he decided to say goodbye to UniMás viewers and return to Univisión, where he had already been a reporter in 2017.

Hernández, who auditioned to be part of the show program, managed to captivate the producers with his charisma and talent. It was thus that last Monday he had his first day of work, in which the new sports section who will be in your charge.

“My main participation in ‘The fat and the skinny’ going to talk about sports entertainment, which is something that I am passionate about and I know that half the world is passionate about it, “he explained in an interview for People en Español.

The presenter made his triumphal entrance upon entering “Wrapped” in a giant gift box, while his companions Lili and Raúl received him with applause. This was how the Cuban narrated his first day on the forums:

“They made me feel very special. I was inside a surprise box and that’s how I entered the studio (…) I kissed Lili and I kissed Raúl, it is not easy for Raúl to allow himself to be kissed, at least by someone like me, “said Hernández jokingly. “I loved the welcome and super happy. It was officially my first day in ‘El gordo y la flaca’.

Although at first he will only talk about sports, the host did not rule out that over time he could participate in other topics and said he was confident that his role in the program could lead him to find many other opportunities within the artistic medium.

“El Gordo y la Flaca is going to be a great springboard, a great catapult for other new projects that may come to me at Univisión or Unimás. So that is going to help me a lot with my career and with my projection as a driver ”, he assured.

Roberto Hernández is also model and actor, is currently 33 years old and is originally from Cuba, although he spent most of his childhood and adolescence living in Mexico.

She studied voice over and systems in the city of Chihuahua and later decided to move to Miami to pursue a career in modeling. Before fame and television, he worked as a bartender and waiter.

He is currently married to the Miami-born model, Danella urbay, with whom he married in 2018.

This was the first day of Roberto Hernández in ‘The fat and the skinny’:

