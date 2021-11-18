The Latin Grammy 2021 are just around the corner and the categories that have generated the most expectation among Mexican fans are those related to the popular regional genre, and through which important musicians such as Vicente Fernandez, Christian nodal or Firm Group are among the nominees.

The event that recognizes the best of Latin music will return to Las Vegas next November 18 at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena, as reported a few months ago.

After last year, due to the conditions of the pandemic, some changes were adapted such as the event being held in Miami, with a reduced format and without an audience, this time it seems that normality is gradually returning.

“We drew strength from music to once again welcome our invincible Latino music-loving community to Las Vegas for the 13th year, to celebrate our culture, ethnicity and diversity, and to recognize excellence in music, strength that we it helps heal and continue to bond, “said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., then president of the Latin Recording Academy.

List of nominees in Mexican regional

Here we leave you the complete list of nominees in the Latin Grammy 2021 for this genre, which is composed of five categories.

Best Ranchera / Mariachi Music Album

‘When You Fall in Love’ – El Bebeto

‘A Mis 80’s’ – Vicente Fernández

‘#Charramillenial – Lady’ – Nora González

‘Ay ay ay!’ (Super Deluxe) – Christian Nodal

‘I am Mexico’ – Pike Romero

Best Band Music Album

‘Live Digital World Concert’ – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

‘Vivir La Vida’ – Banda Los Recoditos

‘Without Fear Of Success’ – Banda Los Sebastianes

‘Arriving at the Ranch’ – Joss Favela

‘We Have Fun Achieving the Impossible’ – Grupo Firme

Best Tejano Music Album

‘Pa’ La Pista y Pa’l Pisto, Vol. 2 ‘- The Plan

‘Back on Track’ – Ram Herrera

‘Historical’ – The Fever

‘Incomparable’ – Solid

‘One Kiss Is Enough’ – Vilax

Best Northern Music Album

‘Come on Well’ – Caliber 50

‘Old School’ – Gera Demara

‘Ten’ – The Northern Energy

‘Al Estilo Rancherón’ – Los Dos Carnales

‘Remembering A Legend’ – Los Plebes Del Rancho By Ariel Camacho, Christian Nodal

‘Flying High’ – Palomo

Best Regional Mexican Song

‘Here Below’ – Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra & Christian Nodal, composers (Christian Nodal)

‘Cicatrices’ – Pepe Portilla, composer (Nora González With Lupita Infante)

’40 Y 21 ‘- Erika Vidrio, composer (Beto Zapata)

‘Let Our Love Know’ – El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, composers (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

‘Tuyo y Mío’ – Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alfonso De Jesús Quezada Mancha, composers (Camilo & Los Dos Carnales)

