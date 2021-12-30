Since she was crowned the undisputed winner of the contest Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu He has conquered the world with his charismatic personality, his intelligence and his natural beauty. And it is that the young woman from the India Not only did he win the hearts of the jury, he also won over his thousands of followers and fans.

After her victory, the 21-year-old actress also shared for The Health Site what her favorite diet is to stay fit and healthy. In addition, he revealed details about his beauty routine and the secret to showing off a radiant and luminous face.

It turns out that Harnaaz is a huge fan of the homemade punjabi food and ensures that he always tries to maintain a simple and clean diet. For her, organic products and water are her great allies. Although he confessed that his great guilty taste is sweets!

The beauty queen explained that for her face routine Try to use the least amount of products possible, also make sure that these are organic and made based on homemade recipes from India.

“I have to tell everyone who is watching [la entrevista] that it’s not makeup that makes you look beautiful and it never will be. It is just a resource that amplifies the beauty you already have and if you really want to look beautiful you have to take care of your skin and believe in your skin, “said the actress during an interview with People en Español.

As for his Exercise routine, the young woman stressed that she never misses the gym, but said that without a doubt the true secret of her figure is the yoga and the daily meditation.

Sandhu says this practice helps her connect deeply with her surroundings and is often accompanied by other bodyweight exercises such as strength training and running on the treadmill.

Another exercise that Harnaaz Sandhu enjoys very much is the swimming. Miss Universe 2021 has said that swimming helps to relax her body and rejuvenate her inner being.

Harnaaz Sandhu: some curious facts about the new Miss Universe

She was born in the city of Chandigarh on March 3, 2000 She is 1.73 cm tall, is an actress by profession and speaks fluent English Before entering the competition she was studying a master’s degree in Public Administration She is an activist for animal rights During her childhood she was victim of school bullying due to her thin complexion.

With information from People Y The Health Site