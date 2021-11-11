As some famous people have shown: “Being an international star is very difficult”, because believe it or not, many celebrities have some requirements to carry out their respective tours.

Celebrities like Maluma and Shakira tend to be a bit more accessible, as they demand more reasonable things such as security at all times for themselves and their companions and that their dressing rooms have a reasonable space.

But not all of them are so understandable, because: food from other countries, special waters, alcohol and even white roses, are some of the requirements and demands that international music stars ask for.

Jennifer Lopez

The 52-year-old singer and actress is one of the world’s greatest pop exponents, but the requirements for the “Bronx Diva” to tour tend to be somewhat absurd.

According to Vanity Fair, JLo demands sheets that have no more than 250 threads, so she brings her own clothes to rest, and to relax she asks for a tub full of mineral water to bathe in and thus hydrate her skin.

Like a true Diva, JLo is very demanding on her tours. Photo: IG / jlo

Another point that is very important to her is that the toilet must be new, and it must have an armchair to put on makeup and exercise equipment.

Marc Anthony

Well the saying goes? God makes them and they get together?, Because like his ex-partner, Marc Anthony is also quite demanding in his presentations, asking that his hotel room have white walls, in addition to many black towels.

Like her ex, Marc Anthony

he likes to live luxuriously prior to his concerts. Photo: IG / marcanthony

And to calm the nerves before the presentations, the salsero demands his own bottles of wine, which belong to his specialized cabin.

Katy Perry

One of the most beloved singers internationally, she is undoubtedly the pop star: Katy Perry, but her demands have been described by some of her followers as “rich girl whims”.

The American has even been branded as capricious. Photo: IG / katyperry

The newly released mother travels to the destinations of her tours with an exclusive plane that contains her own menu and the food that she will eat throughout the days that she is in each country.

Luis Miguel

It is no secret to anyone that ?? the sun of Mexico ?? He is one of the stars who makes the most demands on the filmmakers of his concerts, and some of them were evidenced in the Netflix series.

But without a doubt there is one that many have failed to understand, as the singer of Mexican nationality demands that in his resting place there be long-stemmed, spineless white roses.

The “Sol de México” is one of the most capricious for his tours. Photo: IG / lmxlm

Also ask that they place giant jasmine-scented candles in glass ornaments, as well as enough white towels to use.

Madonna

Like a true “Queen”, the pop singer is quite demanding and truly believes that she is part of royalty, as she demands that the toilets in her three dressing rooms must be brand new and asks that they be destroyed once she has used them.

The Queen of Pop prefers to watch out for those scary fans. Photo: IG / madonna

