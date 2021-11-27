Today the urban genre has become the watershed of the music industry, and has undoubtedly marked the beginning of a new era, placing its greatest exponents within the most important awards in the world.

Colombia and Puerto Rico are the countries that have given the most singers to the world, as their songs are at the peak of success on digital platforms and proof of this was the last Latin Grammy Awards.

And it is that if someone has earned the name of being a worthy representative of the urban genre, that without a doubt is Carolina Navarro or as she is known worldwide: Karol G, who at 30 has managed to take her career far beyond the Colombian borders.

The interpreter has not only positioned herself as one of the most sought-after reggaeton artists in the music industry, but also as a worthy representative of the female gender, as her songs have empowered more than one woman.

From “Tusa” to “Bichota” have been the titles that millions of young people throughout the world have placed not only as a simple song but rather as an anthem that represents the modern woman of the 21st century.

The star has taken her career to a level where few women have been recognized in the urban genre and for this reason, Netflix has turned to see her to start a career in acting.

The songwriter broke the news on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show Starring,” where she was a guest a couple of days ago.

“I am going to act. I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start filming a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life, it’s about acting. I have a character, so I’m preparing for that ”, shared the reggaeton.

Although he did not want to reveal anything about it, he did say that he is preparing because he is very afraid in this new challenge that he has imposed on his 30 years of age.

But now this time the Colombian star returns to the headlines for something more than his music, as a terrible fall has caused the interpreter to lose the floor in a rather spectacular way.

Karol G takes the wrong step

Celebrities of the stature of Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Selena Gómez have been victims of their shoes or other things that have taken them directly to the ground but like all divas and professionals they have known very well how to join.

And it is that a couple of months ago the Colombian star began his “Bichota Tour” through several cities in the United States, which became a success when they sold out all the seats.

Through social networks, a series of videos of the singer have begun to go viral while she suffers a fall in her most recent presentation, which was held at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

And it is that in the clips the star is seen singing at the top of a series of steps when suddenly he loses his balance and fell along the staircase until he reached the main platform on his knees.

Fans of the star were immediately concerned about how spectacular the fall had been, but like a professional she stood up and continued her presentation as normal.

Some time later it became known that the shoes of the 30-year-old artist, born in Medellín, were fitted between the stairs of the stage while she sang one of her songs.

The singer rolled down the stairs. Photo: IG / karolg

Such was the impact of the fall that one of the dancers who accompanied the star attended her immediately, but “as the show had to continue, the star made no objection and continued with her presentation as if nothing had happened.

Once the presentation was over, it was the same singer who shared that at the time of the strong impact she broke her nails and injured her knee.

The star came out with blows to the knee and broken nails. Photo: IG / karolg

