Kate Middleton, it recently accomplished it 40 years old this January 9th and celebrated it with some beautiful portraits that will even enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, Therefore, here we present you some of the best looks of the Duchess of Cambridge.

In her most recent photos, Prince William’s wife posed in elegant wedding dresses. Alexander McQueen, and was photographed by Paolo Roversi.

Related news

The first of her looks shows Kate middleton in black and white, staring into the distance in an ethereal white dress, her hair gently wavy and billowing. She wears dangling pearl earrings that once belonged to the Princess Diana.

PHOTO: IG @dukeandduchessofcambridge / Paolo Roversi

A second look shows her with a striking red Alexander McQueen dress bare-shouldered, smiling directly at the camera. Her earrings come from the collection of the Queen isabel II. Meanwhile, a third serves as a more relaxed portrait in a ruffled white dress, smiling again. The series was filmed at Kew Gardens in London.

PHOTO: IG @dukeandduchessofcambridge / Paolo Roversi

These portraits will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery in celebration of his 40th birthday.

Kate Middleton: her best looks

In addition to her recent styles, the Duchess has always been characterized by dressing very elegantly and with a defined style, which is why her looks are often highlighted by fashion magazines.

As it could not be another, her most remembered look is probably that of her wedding day, where she wore an impeccable wedding dress. Alexander McQueen that will go down in history.

PHOTO: .

Although in his first appearance in the races of Ascot, the duchess also dazzled with this lace bench dress signed by Dolce and Gabbana Fitted at the waist and flared at the skirt. As a whole, a striking headdress could not be missing.

PHOTO: .

However, Middleton has not only been characterized by wearing elegant and somewhat demure outfits, but on different occasions she has also become daring, as in the time she looked like a true ‘Bond Girl’ with this gold design with applications and signed transparencies by one of his favorites, the British Jenny packham.

PHOTO: Wireimage

Without a doubt, the duchess of cambridge It is an icon of style that refines your tastes as the years go by.

Follow Herald USA in Google news, do CLICK HERE

CRS