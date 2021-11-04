After seven years of marriage and four children together, the American socialite and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, decided to end her marriage with the rapper, Kanye West, this after strong rumors of an infidelity on his part.

So in January 2021 when it became public that the couple was considering divorce, everything was unleashed after the singer’s campaign to reach the US presidential chair, but it was not until February that made the end of their relationship official.

After the news was released, the rapper has been very absent from his social networks, and unlike him, Kylie Jenner’s older sister seems to have already forgotten the father of her children.

The star has handled her divorce very well for the sake of her children. Photo: IG / kimkardashian

It should be noted that the star of E! She is in one of her best stages, as she has focused her attention on her businesses and her children, but now destiny has given her a new opportunity in love.

Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend

Just when he was in the middle of the scandals of his divorce, several rumors began to circulate about a new duel of Kim’s heart, because it was even said that he was dating the Colombian singer Maluma.

But that has fallen by the wayside and now, who is in everyone’s sights is the actor and comedian, Pete Davidson, as the version intensified after they both appeared in a romantic Saturday Night Live sketch playing? ? Jasmine ?? and ?? Aladdin ??.

Since then, the couple has been seen on at least three occasions, the last one being just a few days ago at the Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park, in California, on a double date with their sister Kourtney, and her fiance, musician Travis Barker

However, they have gone to dinner on more than one occasion, on the streets of New York, but neither of them has confirmed or denied anything about it.

Neither has confirmed their romance. Photo: IG / petedavidsons / kimkardashian

Who is Pete Davidson?

It is worth mentioning that the famous one has been labeled by everyone as “Ariana Grande’s ex”, but Kim Kardashian’s new love is much more successful than that.

Peter Michael Davidson is an American comedian, actor, writer and producer, who was born on November 16 in Staten Island, New York; He is also a cast member of Saturday Night Live and has appeared on the MTV shows Guy Code, Wild ‘n Out, and Failosophy.

The young man is much younger than Kim Kardashian. Photo: IG / petedavidsons

The 27-year-old, too, has done stand-up comedy at “ Adam Devine’s House Party ”, ?? Jimmy Kimmel Live! ??.

What very few know is that at the age of 17 he was diagnosed with a rare disease called: Crohn’s disease, characterized by severe pain and inflammation in the intestinal tract, for which he constantly receives intravenous medication and consumes medical marijuana, towards which he has developed a strong addiction.

He has more than 10 years of artistic career. Photo: IG / petedavidsons

