Kim kardashian joined the list of celebrities who have spoken out for the 110-year prison sentence against the young Cuban, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for causing a traffic accident with a semi-trailer where 4 people died.

Through its social networks, the socialite expressed its support for their situation to be reconsidered after analyzing the case, and also made a call to the governor of Colorado so that the right thing is done.

“I know everyone has been posting about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos this week. I dived deep into the case to find out what the situation was. For those of you who don’t know about this case, #RogelAguileraMederos is a 26-year-old who was sentenced to 110 years of prison for driving a semitrailer and crashing into parked traffic killing four people. He was not drunk or drugged, his semitrailer brakes failed, “began Kim, who is training to be a lawyer.

“Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge did not want to sentence him to such a long sentence. However, due to the obligation in Colorado, his hands were tied. The mandatory minimums take away the discretion from the judicial minimums and that it needs to end. Colorado law really has to be changed and this is very unfair, “he said.

The model added that the state governor, Jared Polis, “He is a good person” and is sure that “he will do the right thing.”

“Another shocking part of the case is this post by the prosecutor after his conviction. Four people died in this tragic accident. Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but will also affect the lives of his wife and son. And yet, for some reason, the prosecutor thought it would be fun to post a photo of a brake shoe that she received from a colleague with a license plate. It disgusts me! ” expanded the member of the Kardashian clan.

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader in supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence,” he concluded.

Governor Polis said Tuesday that he received a petition and that his legal team is reviewing it.

In April 2019, Aguilera-Mederos I was driving 135 kilometers per hour on a Colorado interstate highway when the brakes on his truck failed and collided with more than two dozen vehicles. The accident left four dead and several injured.

On December 13, the man was sentenced for vehicular manslaughter and 23 other charges, which sparked a wave of solidarity with the Cuban trucker. More than 4.6 million people have signed a petition on change.org asking for clemency for Aguila-Mederos.

