10/24/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

betfair

NEXT COACH OF THE BARÇA

Few coaches in the history of Barça have survived three consecutive defeats in the Classical. The Dutch coach fell 1-2 in the duel against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou and that slab was joined by two defeats last season against the eternal rival. The balance of Ronald Koeman against the whites as a Barça coach is devastating: two goals in favor, seven against and three defeats. It is not surprising that the Barça fans asked for the head of their coach at the start of the game with some unfortunate images surrounding and pounding the player’s car. In his day he gave his first European Cup to Barça.

It is true that compelling reasons pile up on the table of a Joan Laporta who could already execute the ‘eject’ button after a Classic to forget. Barça was not Barça committing more fouls than their rival, getting only 52% possession and barely disturbing Courtois’s door. The Ansu Fati effect is fading after a promising comeback, Memphis Depay is not the scorer they had promised and Dest is a disaster in every position they test him.

Koeman, you also have to be realistic, he doesn’t have much else in the closet and on top of that he angers people with his insistence on Luuk de Jong, a player with the DNA of Athletic Bilbao or a Nordic team, but never culé. The coach knows that his position will be more or less secure until Laporta gathers the 13 million euros that his settlement costs or until he finds a coach who convinces him. Because Xavi Hernández, the favorite at quota [3.00], does not end to attract a president who does not want to succumb to popular pressure. There has been talk of a Pirlo who may have good taste for football culé a [4.00] or even the innovative Marcelo Gallardo to [6.00]. In those waters a Laporta moves who does not want to throw the house out the window either.

The Dutch coach, in his defense, can get the medal of having taken advantage of young talents such as Pedri, Nico, Araujo or Gavi, but it is also true that he has sacrificed on many occasions a style of play that made Barça different from the rest . Against Madrid, the culés did not come out with five defenders or to see them come but it was clear that there is not much more wax than burns. Barça is ninth in the standings out of European positions and sees direct rivals such as the Whites or Sevilla at five points. The Champions League may be the last cartridge to survive for Koeman, although no one can say that he has not given Laporta enough reasons to fire him after conceding this season losses against Bayern, Atlético, Benfica and Real Madrid.