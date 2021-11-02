Does Laura G leave Venga la Alegría, join the Hoy Program? | Instagram

Laura Gonzalez, better known as Laura G, surprised her followers by not appearing last Monday, November 1, hosting the morning of TV Azteca Come the joy, has left the forums of the famous television program.

The absence of Carlos Loret de Mola’s former partner aroused speculation as to why he would leave Venga la Alegría and among them was the possibility of going to the competition, the Hoy Program.

Meanwhile, people who do not like the presence of the presenter in Venga la Alegría so much took advantage of social networks to show their joy at the absence of Laura G; However, she was not the only one who was absent, since neither Cynthia Rodríguez, Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, was in the morning.

However, the speculation came to an end after the most curious went to Laura’s Instagram to find out what was happening. The famous television presenter shared images that she was enjoying nothing more and nothing less than a vacation, enjoying her children and taking advantage of the slightest opportunity to rest, so much in spite of those who do not like to see her on the screen, at It seems like the Monterrey woman will soon return to Venga la Alegría.

Does Laura G leave Venga la Alegría, join the Hoy Program? Photo: Instagram.

Since her scandal with Loret de Mola and a cabin, Laura G has become a controversial figure. The images with the journalist took her off the small screen and as much as possible from the public eye for a long time.

The famous has talked about how much this situation affected her and how much she had to work to be able to leave that chapter of her life behind and resume her career on television. It was in 2018 that Laura G decided to do it hand in hand with TV Azteca.

Much has been said about Laura’s permanence in Venga la Alegría, as rumors indicate that she does not fall in favor with her colleagues and also, it was said that she was about to leave and that it was nothing more and nothing less than Pati Chapoy who wanted take her by your side as part of the Ventaneando team.

It was also said and she herself corroborated that she is late to VLA all the time and confessed that the producer knows that she will never arrive early since it is she herself who takes care of her family and leaves them breakfast and others before leaving home.