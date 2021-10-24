Does Livia Brito beat Cynthia Rodríguez at the Elliot Awards? | Instagram

Livia Brito appeared dressed in an outfit in which she predominated with a crazy print which fully adjusted to her silhouette. Would she have overcome the “cuban” to Cynthia Rodriguez?

The actress Livia Brito always achieves her goal and it was the night of the Eliot Awards where various figures of the show, including Cynthia Rodríguez, gathered, in addition to the protagonist of The soulless who made black and white his best ally on the catwalk.

ELIOT AWARDS # eliotawards2021, commented the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, followed by a glitter emoji and credits to her imaging team.

In a tight full outfit from @guarro_style, he mentioned the “television, theater and film actress“Which he accompanied with a black blazer with openings on the sides, and some @balmain boots.

Livia brito, He captured all eyes in a photo that he shared from his Instagram account accumulating 20,257 likes, and many comments from his “aLIVIAnados”, as he calls his followers.

Beautiful, I am super proud of you for everything you have achieved net, you deserve it I love you a lot baby, At your feet you have me, I love you a lot !!, Divine, to mention just some of the reactions.

For its part, host of Venga la Alegría He attended in a set of blazer and pants in gold color and some royal blue details on the upper part of the garment.

The “exacadémica” modeled as Livia Brito before the cameras sharing the moment from her social networks, the Coahuilense attended to award one of the prizes together with her colleague, “El Capi” Pérez, her fans said in comments.

Livia Brito Pestana, who has become an acclaimed figure on Instagram with 6.5 million followers, also shared the special moment, this time wearing a more modern and urban image.

The remembered actress who debuted in “Triumph of Love“in 2010 which was followed by many other successes on television such as” Italian girl is coming to get married “,” I love you, I love you “,” Abismo de pas! ón “among many others, she complemented her outfit with accessories from @ missglam-gb and @rossyattieoficial.

Also, the native of Havana, Cuba, daughter of actor Rolando Brito, the famous “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” in the series-novel “The Pilot“, he adopted for a semi-updo that left part of his hair loose in the back, a style that was carried out by @alvmontm

The popular Tik Toker who today plays the character of Fernanda Linares in the production of José Alberto El Güero Castro, drama of the Colombian version “La Dama de Troya” managed to capture the attention and showed in detail her choice in the middle of a carousel of several images.