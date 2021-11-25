Livia Brito with black micro suit overcomes Belinda’s hips | Instagram

Livia Brito appears in a snapshot that stole all the sighs with a micro beach outfit in black with which she would overcome the curvy silhouette of Belinda.

The actress, Livia Brito, featured on a postcard from her Instagram account in which “The soulless“It accumulates 6.7 million subscribers to date, it is one of the most popular, although it still does not reach the”pop star“.

Something about how much distinguishes the beautiful interpreter from Fernanda Linares placeholder image in the production directed by José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, it is the great beauty of which he is wasted at every moment, just as it happens with the remembered “child star”.

Livia Brito in a black micro suit surpasses Belinda’s hips. Photo: Instagram Capture

Whether it’s when it comes to sharing your exercise routines, starring in photo shoots on Instagram or appearing in award galas like you recently did at the Latin Grammy Awards, Livia brito, captivates the gaze of netizens who visit some of the fan pages dedicated to the native of Ciégo de Ávila.

Livia brito She always attracts attention in one way or another, however, it was her silhouette that would completely attract attention by showing her marked lines in a black beach outfit with a top and bottom in sight.

The one remembered for appearing in productions like “Triumph of Love“(2010) that marked the first debut of the actress who graduated from Televisa’s CEA, in addition to stories such as Abismo de Pasión (2012), De que te quiero, te quiero (2013-2014), La Piloto (2017-2018), Among many other stories, she complemented her outfit with a matching cap to take care of the skin on her face.

If there is something that the remembered presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“together with the” ex-judge of La Voz “is that both are concerned about taking care of their silhouette and do everything to achieve it.

While the actress of tapes like “The Perfect Dictatorship“promotes products that stylize the silhouette and thus always achieve a better posture, the” fiancee of Christian Nodal “, started with a line of products based on collagen for skin care.

The two figures on the screen, for their part, manage to fall in love with an ever-growing audience, Livia Brito, managed to score a resounding success with the telenovela inspired by the Colombian origin story, “La Dama de Troya.”