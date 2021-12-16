Lucerito mijares He has become one of the promising youngsters in the music and entertainment industry in Mexico and is often the focus of attention on the things that happen with his famous family. Such is the case of his possible reaction after his father Manuel Mijares would be releasing couple.

Mijares and Lucero were one of the most famous couples in show business at the end of the 90s, but everything ended in 2011 when they confirmed their divorce.

Now the singers They lead a separate life and although a possible reconciliation was rumored ‘The Soldier of love’ He has settled that option by being seen with his supposed new girlfriend, an important Mexican businesswoman.

He was the columnist of the newspaper Record, Franco Shooter, which would have revealed who the 63-year-old singer’s girlfriend is, because according to what was published, Mijares was present at a event with the ambassador of Qatar with her new partner, a situation that would confirm to the columnist that there is a romance between the businesswoman and Manuel.

In his column he wrote that it was a surprise that he met Mijares at the sporting event, since he was well accompanied by Lupita de la Vega, the sister of the owner of the Bravos de Juárez club.

“What a surprise that I got when I saw the Soldier of Love celebrating with the Qatari Ambassador in our country, and above all that I confirmed what I had already seen months ago at the F1 Mexican GP: that Mijares has a relationship with Lupita de la Vega, Alejandra’s sister, owner of Bravos, who has already sent my ex-friend Álvaro Navarro to fly, who became president of the border club thanks to his ex-sister-in-law ”, wrote the Shooter.

Who is Lupita de la Vega?

Lupita de la Vega is the daughter of the businessman from Juarez Federico de la Vega Matthews. The woman not only has great fortune, but also has endless relationships that any politician would envy, since from her youth she had a large number of contacts of the caliber of Ana Paula Gerard, partner of the former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

The de la Vega family has a large number of companies, which his father would have created as part of the legacy he would leave in Chihuahua; after his death, the three children are in charge of working them.

Within Grupo De La Vega there are companies such as Warehouses distributors of the border (Del Río, Supperette and Oasis convenience stores), Inmobiliaria de la Vega, Altec purificación (Agua Alaska), Operadora Alpic (Dominos Pizza) and Gasolineras Petrol; in addition to the soccer team managed by his sister Alejandra.

