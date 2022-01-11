It was on December 12 when the 70th edition of the world’s most important beauty pageant, Miss Universe, was held in Eilat, Israel, where the winner was Harnaaz Sandhu.

And it is that after 20 years without having a winner, India returned in style with a worthy representative who has worked all her life to combat a series of stereotypes and stigmas.

Since then, the face of the model and host of Indu origin has been placed in all parts of the world, receiving the crown of the former beauty queen of Mexican origin, Andrea Meza.

Despite having an unmatched beauty and bearing as well as true intelligence and charisma, the favorite among the fans was Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, but she did not get the victory.

And it is that the young 22-year-old model, Nadia Ferreira, was the favorite of the public to be crowned as the winner, but she was defeated by Harnaaz Sandhu.

Since then, the young woman of Paraguayan origin has been involved in a series of gossip, from the supposed rudeness that one of the judges, Adamari López, did to her to her defeat in the contest.

Now, just over a month before the contest, Nadia finally breaks the silence and tells a series of secrets that revolved around the contest and her participation in it that led her to be the substitute.

Miss Paraguay breaks the silence

The young woman knew very well that she was one of the favorites to be crowned the winner, and she spoke for the first time for the E entertainment cameras and assured that she did not let her nerves get the better of her.

“During the Miss Universe pageant I was very calm and focused, but during rehearsals I was quite nervous,” said the star.

When questioning whether she regretted some of the answers given about the round of questions, where Harnaaz Sandhu stole the night, the Paraguayan assured that:

“The truth is I feel very happy, very satisfied with everything I did, during Miss Universe …”, said Miss Paraguay.

As for the supposed rivalry with some of the contestants, the young model assures that she never had any friction with the rest of the girls, and assures that I really enjoy being with so many young people and assures that the real match was made with Miss Spain.

The young singer also shared that she would be delighted to help in the preparation of future beauty queens from her native country, as well as their career plans.

And it is that at 22 years of age, the young woman has surprised everyone through her social networks with her good musical gifts, and she hopes to make a career in the musical world.

