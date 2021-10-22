. / . for GCAPP

Oprah Winfrey decided not to marry or have children, a decision she has said she has not regretted making.

This is what you need to know:

Oprah had a baby as a teenager after she was raped and the baby died as a baby

Oprah Winfrey confesses that she was raped when she was a child and that she had a son at the age of 14 as a result of the abuse https://t.co/ATIsL4lAmX through @publico_es – Angela Escribano Mar (@Angelasororidad) May 24, 2021

Oprah survived extensive physical and sexual abuse and was raped as a child. When she was 14 years old, she found out she was pregnant and later gave birth to a baby boy. Tragically, the boy lived for only two weeks. She told David Letterman in a report written by the Irish Examiner that she was grieving for the baby, but saw it as a new beginning.

“I buried all my feelings about it,” he said. “I really felt that the life of that baby, that baby that came into the world and left, really gave me a new life. This is how I processed it myself. “

He went on to say that if he could change something about his past, he wouldn’t. Her experiences helped her develop deep empathy, which has helped her succeed in her career.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about my trip,” he said.

“We are all looking for the same thing,” he continued. “I know what it feels like to be unloved. You can use that as a springboard to generate great empathy towards people ”.

Oprah thought about having children, but realized how much she would have to sacrifice to be a good mother and has no regrets

In the past, Oprah planned to get married and have children, and even bought a house with a space reserved for future children. But then she created The Oprah Winfrey Show and thought about the sacrifices it would take to start a family. It was in part his interviews with people that made him realize the magnitude of the sacrifice he would have to make.

“I thought, ‘Wow, I’m talking to a lot of people with blackouts. They had them because they had mothers and fathers who weren’t aware of how serious that job is, ‘”he said, according to The List. “That is why, throughout my years, I have had great respect for women who choose to be at home with their children, because I don’t know how to do that all day long. Nobody gives these women the credit they deserve. “

She went on to say that she has no regrets and that part of her work has filled a maternal void in her life.

“I don’t regret that. I also think part of the reason I don’t regret it is because I was able to found the Oprah Winfrey Girls Leadership Academy in South Africa, ”she said. “Those girls fill that maternal void that perhaps I would have had.”

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM