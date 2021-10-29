. Osmel Sousa breaks the silence about the possibility of returning to Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Throughout ten successful seasons of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Osmel Sousa was one of the jury members who evaluated each of the young women who aspired to become the new face of Univision programming.

Despite being one of the most controversial and beloved personalities throughout the history of NBL, Sousa was left out of the television project after concluding the tenth season in 2018, in which the Dominican Clarissa Molina was the winner.

Since his departure from the Univision reality show, the Cuban-born queen coach has been acclaimed by Spanish-speaking audiences yearning for his grand return to Nuestra Belleza Latina. However, that doesn’t seem like a feasible option, at least for now.

At present, Osmel Sousa is completely focused on the development of “El Concurso by Osmel Sousa”, his own beauty pageant, where he will crown two lucky young people who will represent Venezuela in the international Miss Charm and Miss Reina Hispanoamericana contests.

In an exclusive interview with Right Now from his office in the city of Caracas in Venezuela, Sousa revealed what he thinks about the possibility of returning to Nuestra Belleza Latina as a judge: “I did Nuestra Belleza Latina for fifteen years, ten in this project and five in the previous one, which was when it became international. I think that was enough ”.

The ‘Beauty Czar’ went on to mention: “As the style changed, I believe that my style no longer fit within the new requirement of the contest. They continued to do very well and I think that’s good. Anyway, last season, in the end one won one that I prepared (Migbelis Castellanos, NBL 2018). That came from here (from Miss Venezuela) ”.

“El Concurso by Osmel Sousa” is a beauty contest in reality show format that is broadcast through Osmel Sousa’s official YouTube channel. All fans of the eccentric “Zar de la Belleza” can closely follow the development of the contest by clicking on the following link.

Sousa’s beauty reign has a format very similar to that of the first seasons of Nuestra Belleza Latina. Throughout each of the episodes of “El Concurso by Osmel Sousa”, the queen coach visits the main cities of Venezuela in search of the next representatives of Venezuelan beauty for international competitions.

Currently, “El Concurso by Osmel Sousa” is in the transmission stage of its second season through the YouTube platform.

Referring to his foray into digital media, Osmel Sousa confessed to Right Now that he is pleased to be able to develop this new project through social networks, a platform that allows him to be much more open with the dialogues or images in each one of the episodes of the reality show.

