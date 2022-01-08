It was in the 80s and 90s, when Ricardo Montaner placed his singing career right at the top of the pyramid, and since then his romanticism has continued generation after generation.

And it is that his legacy has continued from generation to generation thanks to the talent of his children, the reggaeton duo: Mau and Ricky, and the youngest of all Evaluna and her husband Camilo.

Today, the Montaner dynasty has positioned itself as one of the most important in social networks, as the popularity of young people has surpassed that of their father with their talent and charisma.

Those who have undoubtedly stolen the spotlight and placed themselves as the family’s favorites have been Camilo and Evaluna, who are just a few months away from making their parenting debut.

The Colombian and the Venezuelan shared with their followers the arrival of their first baby through the official video of the song “Indigo”, and they immediately exploited the networks and the family expressed their emotion.

It is worth mentioning that Evaluna’s son would not be the first grandson of the family patriarch, since he already has other grandchildren from the children of his first marriage, but he is the first with his wife Marlene.

Now, it has been his son Enrique Montaner or better known as Ricky, who has stolen the cameras for a moment after joining in marriage with his girlfriend, Stefi Roitman.

The couple had been in a relationship for some time, so they were ready to take the next step, but it has been very scandalous because of the prenuptial contract they signed.

And is that some media have begun to confirm that it was Ricardo Montaner who forced his future daughter-in-law to sign this contract to protect his son’s assets.

Stefi Roitman’s relationship with the Montaners

This version has surprised the followers of the famous family of singers, because through social networks it has been shown that the young driver, model and actress is very loved by them.

And it is that the father-in-law of Camilo Echeverri has always been very affectionate with the partners of his children, because he even considers them as just another children and shares several images with them on social networks.

Through social networks, the version that points to Montaner as the person responsible for the model signing some papers prior to her wedding with the vocalist of the duo Mau and Ricky has begun to circulate.

Within this series of papers is a confidentiality contract not to reveal a single aspect of your wedding, neither wedding dress nor much less preparations.

In addition to a prenuptial contract which stipulates some clauses on the fortune of the 31-year-old singer, so it has been speculated that the eldest of the Montaners is not very happy with the marriage of his son.

Although it has not been revealed what this document says, most of them are in charge of taking care of the assets for a future divorce and thus taking care of the assets of both parties.

It is worth mentioning that Stefi Roitman is a 27-year-old model and driver of Argentine origin, who also has a degree in Business Economics and became engaged to the musician in October 2020.

