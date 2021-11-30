NowMismo.com Sirey Morán confesses about the next steps in her professional life.

Sirey Morán was crowned the 12th winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina, one of the most successful reality shows on Spanish-language television programming in the United States.

Although it is true that Morán has worked as a presenter on a television channel in Honduras, for her being part of the exclusive talents of Univision represents one of the most transcendental achievements in her artistic career.

After being victorious in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, the 31-year-old Honduran won a one-year contract as a Univision talent, $ 50,000 in cash and an artistic training course at Televisa’s CEA Institute.

The face of Sirey Morán is known in beauty pageants, this after being crowned Miss Honduras in 2016. However, Morán was dismissed a few months after her coronation as a result of a physical altercation that she allegedly lived with members of the directive of the Honduran kingdom.

The life of the queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 has changed a few days after winning the Univision reality show. From now on, Sirey Morán has moved permanently to the city of Miami to begin fulfilling her professional commitments with Univision, one of the most important Spanish-language television networks in the United States.

In the coming months, Morán will be part of the team of presenters of one of Univision’s main programs, but for the moment the next step of the Honduran within Univision’s programming remains completely secretive.

In an exclusive interview with Michelle Oyola, Editor-in-Chief of Right Now, Sirey Morán spoke about the Univision television show that she would like to join as host for the duration of her artistic contract with the television network.

Question: If you were given the choice of the program or newscast, which one would you like to do?

Sirey Morán: What a complicated question. Since I was in sports, like everyone is telling me: ‘Sports’. But as a good student of Journalism, I am open to the opportunity that is given to me.

They have told me there that I have a very good voice for what is news, and well, I am a tremendous fan and I have grown watching First Impact. I have had the opportunity to meet spectacular women who have been in the news during the programs, and you could see it and well, they have me stunned. So really that the opportunity that is given to me, I will be super grateful and happy to be able to carry it out.

Making First Impact would be a dream, I love it because it is a very versatile newscast, they have a little bit of everything. It is not like the newscasts that have only news, they are very informative, I love the journalism that they develop ”.

Question: Are you ready to move to Miami?

Sirey Morán: “I believe that from the day I did the casting it is because I was willing to give up everything for this opportunity. I have been living in New York for eleven years, the challenge of Honduras I took it recently, I had only one year of having returned to Honduras after eleven of having been abroad. I was living in the capital of Honduras, I am not from there, I am from Progreso de Yoro, which is four hours away. Practically in the capital of Honduras I used to walk with a GPS to get around because I don’t know and I don’t have a family, so I’m very nomadic. I don’t think I would have any kind of problem moving to Miami. Besides that I still don’t have children nor am I married, I don’t even have a boyfriend, so let’s go -laughs- “.

