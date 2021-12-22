Do youFernanda castro or Sofia Castro? It turns out that one of the daughters of Angélica Rivera and José Alberto The Güero Castro tested positive for Covid-19, although everything is very controlled because the whole family shows a positive attitudeWho will it be? Next we tell you.

It turns out that the infected is Fernanda, the little girl of the house, who constantly uploads videos where she answered different questions that her own followers, regarding its contagion.

“Many people tested positive at university, many friends close to me were infected, right now the infections are super high and the new virus spreads faster,” he said Fernanda Castro.

Fernanda made a publication with the phrase “Mentally here and not with Covid“In the photographs you can see Angélica Rivera’s daughter in a black swimsuit, posing in a very funny way during her trip to Vallarta Port. It should be noted that the young woman is a close friend of the Fernández Dynasty; especially from América Fernández, daughter of Alejandro Fernández, and with whom she spent the last days.

‘The Castros’ DO NOT have a good time, Sofía was a victim of discrimination

Sofia Castro revealed that he was the victim of discrimination for being of Mexican origin, this while studying in the United States. The actress recalled that it was a teacher who, apparently, reproved her for being mexican.

The teacher made fun of her for her accent and for wanting to “meet the American dream”, As he once told her. The way the daughter of Angélica Rivera and “El Güero” Castro, he solved it by talking directly to the school authorities.

However, they did not help her much either but that served as motivation for the actress to pass the subject with a grade outstanding.

“I love being an actress. When you love what you do, it is difficult for you to fly away. I have no privilege. I get to work at the locations that correspond to me, “said the actress in an interview for the magazine. The Saga.

This last statement was part of her response when asked about the alleged privileges for which she enjoys being the daughter of the producer and the former first lady. Sofia Castro has stood out in productions such as The Dragon and now also participates in the series Malverde: El Santo Patron, which is broadcast on Telemundo

