The Spanish team will play against Sweden with the duties done after beating Greece 0-1 and especially after knowing the surprise of the defeat of the Swedes in Georgia. This context leaves Luis Enrique’s team with a clear idea, winning or drawing will serve to be directly in the great appointment of Qatar next November 2022.

To go to the World Cup in Spain, for example, it is worth repeating the same result that they reaped in Athens, 0-1, in this case 1-0 when played in Seville. According to Betfair’s predictions, 1-0 is the most likely outcome of all for the match against Ibrahimovic’s team. For Spain to win 1-0 in ninety minutes is paid at € 5 per euro bet, reaching the highest implied probability of 20%.

The selection, with a 73.5% winning probability

The victory of the Spanish team reaches an implicit probability of 73.5% while the win rate drops to € 1.36 per euro bet. The Nordics, forced to win if they want to avoid the repechage, go up to € 10.5 per euro bet. The tie, which would also give Spain a pass to the World Cup, is paid at € 4.6 per euro wagered. The forecasts trust the Spanish team not only for Sunday’s clash but also to win the World Cup, or at least it is among the four favorites to do so.

Spain, fourth favorite to win the World Cup

With almost 365 days to go before the championship begins, the main favorite ahead of all the teams, continues to be the current champions of the tournament, the French team, a finalist in the UEFA Nations League together with Spain.. It seems, according to Betfair’s forecasts, their hit against Switzerland in the quarterfinals of this European Championship or their last draws does not matter much, since the team led by Mbappé, Benzema and Griezmann lead the predictions with a share of 6.5 per euro per euro wagered.

Of course, for the moment the French bench, despite the fact that Zidane’s shadow continues to be lengthened for a possible relief, and that the figure of Deschamps is quite questioned after the elimination of France in the European Championship, he will have to wait to see another coach, since the president of the French Federation, Noël Le Graët, ratified Deschamps in the position in July at least until the end of the next World Cup.

In second place, From the list of favorites to win the highest national team tournament, the current finalist of the Copa América appears, and five-time world champion, Brazil. The history in the World Cups and its cast of good footballers place it very close to the two-time world champion, France, with a fee of € 7 per euro wagered.

Argentina, far from the favorites

If we continue to reel off the favorites to qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, we will not find the current European champion, Italy, nor the current champion of the Copa América, Argentina. We would have to go down to eighth position to find, with a € 12 fee to the team led by Leo Messi. According to Betfair forecasts, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would be left without the most important title of his career, although who knows if four years later and at 38 he could get it. Speaking of Leo Messi you can never say that something is impossible.

And if not, that they also tell Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, who with almost 37 years the first and 34 the second, have managed to lift the second European Championship in Italy in their history. Of course, according to the forecasts, it seems that the feat of Italy, and more after the setback against Spain, in the next World Cup seems more difficult to achieve its goal. Despite the great game played in the current Euro 2020, the predictions place it fifth in the ranking with a 10.0 share and an implicit probability of 10%.

An optimism in Spain that grows and grows

Among the current champions of the continental tournaments, two teams such as the English and Spanish are sneaking into the forecasts and that they have yet to close their qualification for the World Cup. The first, current finalist of the Eurocup and holder of a World Cup in 66, is third with a share of 8.5. Spain for its part, and after a good image in the Nations League, is fourth with a quota of € 9.5 per euro wagered and an implicit probability of 10%, beating Germany, Italy, Argentina or Portugal. After falling to sixth place after finishing in the European Championship, the last tournament in Italy of Luis Enrique’s team generates a lot of faith in bettors so that, at least, the red one reaches the semis in Qatar 2022.