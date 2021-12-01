It is no secret to anyone that today, the crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has left, does not know about social classes, professions and fame, since there have been several artists who have decided to enter the world of sales.

From starting their own restaurants or starting to sell a product, it has been the resource that some celebrities have turned to, and the most recent is the wife of music businessman Tommy Mottola, Thalía.

Related news

It should be noted that in the case of the also actress, it is not the first time that she dares to venture into sales or lend her image with a brand for the clothing, footwear or makeup collections.

And it is that at 50 years of age, the interpreter of “Amor a la Mexicana” has been one of the most fashionable Latin celebrities in the music industry, and now she innovates again.

True to her style, the singer has decided to release her new collection of hair items. Photo: IG / thalia

“Thalía Sodi Collection”

The singer decided to combine her talent, charisma and good taste with the online sales page, burlington.com, to launch her own collection of hair accessories, which were designed by herself.

It is a series of articles launched under the name of: “Thalía Sodi Collection”, which are already in the account through the online page and according to the singer, can be a good option to give at Christmas.

It was through his personal Instagram profile, where the star announced the launch of his articles on November 30, and they immediately began to be acquired by thousands of his fans.

Headbands are the stars of the collection. Photo: IG / thalia

Among the articles that the star shared on her Instagram account, you can see a series of velvet headbands with pearl and glitter applications ideal for this holiday season.

There are also some barrettes with applications for any occasion, which you can combine with the best outfits and surprise everyone at Christmas.

According to the prices that are managed online, they are around 10 and 15 dollars, depending on the accessory, and they have become a good option to give to your loved ones.

Everything carries the stamp of the star, from pearls to diamonds.Photo: IG / thalia

The pains that have prevented the singer from walking

Despite the fact that today he is in one of his best professional stages, the last weeks of the Mexican star have been quite complicated.

It should be noted that Thalía has always tried to give a strong and happy image to each of her followers, but the lumbar pain has completely thrown her away and she finally confesses to her followers how bad she has been.

It was through her InstaStories, where the actress uploaded a video with a nice filter that made her look like red hair and glasses, and true to her style she commented on how she has not been able to move, thanks to the lumbar pain she suffers.

The actress shared the severe pain she suffers. Photo: IG / thalia

“I am in a scream, because I have low back pain that does not leave me, I cannot walk, I cannot sit down, I cannot lie down. Everything hurts, and it’s because I stopped exercising for about five months, and in one of those months my back broke down and I just bent over Gigi, the chihuahua and I got up and stayed like that (in a wince of pain ” he explained.

The star shared that in recent days she has not been able to walk well to perform some activities such as exercise, but she assures that she is already in treatment and little by little she has been feeling better.

“How ugly that your back hurts. I’m already doing acupuncture, important exercises to re-condition my internal muscles. And I already want to run, dance, jump, go out, climb… just as I am ”, he mentioned.

The actress has had quite a difficult few days. Photo: IG / thalia

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE