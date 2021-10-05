This is the new signal that you should know to avoid certain dangers on urban roads.

Strolling through the center of several cities is increasingly complicated, with a multitude of delivery vans, buses, trucks and many other vehicles that can end up causing the occasional accident if you are not well aware of the so-called blind spots.

And although for some time Amazon’s fleet of vans has incorporated a warning sign on the rear, now the DGT has implemented a very similar solution through a voluntary warning sign for hazards about blind spots, but only for commercial vehicles.

With these signs, vulnerable users are warned of the danger of standing in non-visible areas when approaching these vehicles. To publicize this new signal, the DGT has published a tweet explaining its design that changes depending on the type of vehicle, but is characterized by having a rather striking orange color.

🆕Instruction #DGT on blind spots 🇪🇸🚚🙈.Objective👉protect the #vulnerable🔵Voluntary use of the signal on👇🔹Buses🔹Light commercial vehicles🔹Rigid trucks🔹Tractor trucks with trailers🔹Vehicles Transport Waste➕ℹ️👉https: / /t.co/A0UDa6dTEB pic.twitter.com/ewLJvsGRhO – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) September 29, 2021

As reported by our Autobild colleagues, this signal can be carried by passenger transport vehicles with more than nine seats, goods transport vehicles of categories N1, N2 and N3 and waste transport vehicles, all in urban areas. .

This is a useful measure until ADAS systems are built into all vehicles and allow blind spots to be detected.

These signs, on a voluntary basis, may be acquired through authorized establishments that are registered as license plate handlers.

These new signs must be placed in such a way that they are visible and do not obstruct the visibility of the vehicle’s regulatory plates and inscriptions, the visibility of various lights and signaling devices, and the driver’s field of vision.

The DGT has wanted to justify the existence of this new signal with a series of data related to deaths on urban roads. Specifically, they say that in 2020 153 pedestrians, 134 motorists, 21 bicycle users and 7 users of personal mobility vehicles died on these roads.

It is not a new measure in Europe since it is already applied in countries like France, where, curiously, its implementation is mandatory from January 1 of this year.