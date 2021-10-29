We are one day away from the winter time change, that moment in which we gain an hour so that from 3 am we go to 2 am. It gets dark earlier in exchange for sunrise earlier. And we are going to see if it affects the time zones of the light.

There are twice a year in which, for some things or for others, we mess with the clock. Once is in March and the other in October. And in one we have to turn the clock back one hour and in the other advance it. Today we are in the one to overtake it.

This means that on Saturday October 30 when it is 3 AM (many of us will be caught sleeping) the clock will be delayed at 2 AM to gain an hour from the clock from the bedside table, not to the biological one (there is no way to fool that one).

The reason for this time change is because, supposedly, energy is saved globally, since it dawns earlier so the natural light begins just before the working day begins, and by the time it gets dark people have already returned to their homes.

This theory is quite controversial, so much so that every year it is discussed about it even in the European Parliament. Moreover, it is possible that we are facing the last time change in our history, which is being said soon.

But that is not what is interesting today, since what really matters is whether or not the time change affects the electricity bill because of the way this affects electricity rates.

As you remember, the Government approved a series of strips where electricity cost from less to more. Valley hour, the cheapest; flat hour, cheap; rush hour, the most expensive.

During the summer and autumn we have handled ourselves with ease when it comes to putting them into practice: dishwasher at midnight, washing machine on weekends and ironing first thing in the morning.

And for this reason a question arises: Does the time change affect electricity rates? Let’s see it.

The electricity bill is a nightmare that haunts us all year round, because it skyrockets in both summer and winter. It is always good to remember some tricks to save on your electricity bill.

To find out, we only have to take into account that one hour of natural light is gained at dawn, in the valley period, which is the cheapest; while an hour is lost just in rush hour, the most expensive, it could cause an increase in the price of electricity bills.

Despite this, not even the OCU has concrete information on how the fact that they change the time and dawn earlier (and dusk later) will affect the electricity bill.