It is no secret to anyone that the Pinal dynasty has gone through several scandals from the matriarch to the rest of its descendants, which have questioned the union of the family.

In recent days, fans and different media have been alarmed by the health of “Doña Silvia” after she tested positive for COVID-19, because a few months ago she had heart failure.

What has caused the most curiosity among the followers of the famous actress is that she was taken to the hospital not because of the virus of Chinese origin, but rather because she had a cardiac arrhythmia after taking a blood pressure medication.

Once in the hospital, the doctors were able to confirm that Enrique Guzmán’s ex-wife also tested positive for COVID-19, and they immediately took the appropriate measures.

However, it was Silvia Pasquel who calmed everyone down by sharing that Pinal is stable, “strong” and in good spirits, although she will stay a few more days in the hospital for better monitoring.

All the members of the Pinal family have expressed their support and good wishes for their health to improve, with the exception of Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter.

And Frida Sofía?

It is no secret to anyone that the young model has expressed on more than one occasion her repudiation of her famous mother’s family, as she assures that she is not part of them.

It all started when she herself shared a series of things that marked her childhood, such as Alejandra Guzmán’s addictions, her abandonment and even the alleged relationship she had with an ex-partner of hers.

It was the actor and model Cristian Estrada, who in the past had a relationship with Frida and shortly after, some suspicious images with the singer came to light.

Since then, the young woman has not tired of ranting her hatred and even repudiating the Pinal family, and even the Guzmans, because she accused her grandfather of raping her when she was a child.

And as expected, the model and daughter of businessman Pablo Moctezuma, has not expressed any interest in her grandfather’s state of health, despite the fact that at some point she was Doña Silvia’s darling.

Through her social networks, the also singer has continued with her daily life as if nothing had happened, since her last publication was on December 12 and of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

While through her Instagram story, the influencer has shared only images of beauty products from her personal line.

It is worth mentioning that for a few months, the star blocked comments on some of her publications, which prevents her haters from making any comments.

