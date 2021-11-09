

The dog found the remains of a missing man.

The body of a man who disappeared in Alaska more than a month ago, was found last Sunday thanks to the dog of a hiker tripped with human remains when crossing a path.

The hiker, whose name is unknown, was walking the Flume Trail near Juneau, when his pet ran away; The man followed the dog about 320 feet up the hill and found the remains believed to be 32-year-old Douglas Farnsworth.

Investigators said the remains found clothing that Farnsworth was wearing when he disappeared., along with a cell phone and a firearm, believed to have been in his possession.

“They found some bones and his clothes, in addition to the gun and a phone,” Douglas’s sister, Kiersten Farnsworth, told a news outlet.

“So we can’t really determine what the death was like because most of it is missing [de su cuerpo]”The Juneau Police Department said in a press release.

Farnsworth was reported missing by his family on September 29; A pickup truck driving a man was found on the Flume Trail on October 1.

Douglas Farnsworth was seen in video taken Sept. 30 walking the Flume Trail alone, away from the area where the truck was found parked.

A large-scale search, which included Alaska state troopers, the Coast Guard and a local canine group, was unsuccessful and led to ground searches conducted largely by family and friends over the past month, the Department of Justice reported. Juneau Police.

Investigators did not reveal the cause of death, but the remains were sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.

“The cause of death cannot be determined at this time due to the length of time the body has been in the forest, which is consistent with how long Farnsworth disappeared,” said Police Lt. Krag Campbell. Police continue to investigate the case.

