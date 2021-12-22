American gaming retail giant GameStop announced that it has accepted Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Decentraland (MANA) and other cryptocurrencies. Through the Flexa payment network Let the game begin!

Specifically, Flexa’s ‘Spedn’ mobile app can now be paid for in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies at all GameStop stores in the United States. Furthermore, Flexa has also added support for other related cryptocurrencies.

Very importantly, Flexa ensures that cryptocurrency transactions are made for real-world applications by leveraging its AMP token. And thus, boost instant and secure transactions.

In fact, the network automatically converts cryptocurrencies to fiat so that retailers don’t have to deal with the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies. Instant payments are facilitated with the help of AMP, an ERC-20 token that works as a collaborative guarantee.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, AMP is the 65th largest token with a market capitalization of approximately $ 2 billion.

GameStop accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as payment

First of all, let’s start by talking about GameStop. You’ve probably heard of it before, since it’s an American store that sells games, consoles, and other electronics.

Regarding the Flexa payment network, it was launched in March 2019. Which allows its users to spend Bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies in physical stores.

Getting back to the point, Flexa, a Gemini-backed cryptocurrency payment network, has reportedly confirmed that American video game retailer GameStop has returned to its list of supported merchants.

By the way, Flexa recently added several cryptocurrencies linked to the Metaverse to its platform. For example, Axie Infinity Shard (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA). These tokens made many headlines earlier this year due to their massive earnings.

Flexa adds support for SHIB

This means that meme coin holders can now spend it in approximately 40,000 stores in the United States.

So the long list of supported merchants includes GameStop, luxury retailer Nordstrom, home improvement company Lowe’s. Also, the pet retailer Petco, the furniture company Bed Bath & Beyond. Likewise, the Ulta Beauty chain of beauty stores, the Regal Cinemas chain of cinemas. And many other major retailers.

As a fun fact, Starbucks also participated in a test of the app, but it was quickly removed from the list of available merchants. Despite the viral photo showing the Winklevoss twins making a payment with the help of the app.

Finally, by adopting the payment solution provided by Flexa, GameStop is giving a significant boost to the adoption of these cryptocurrencies.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Aldous Huxley: “The facts do not cease to exist, even if they are ignored.”

