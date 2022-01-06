Dogs can distinguish between languages ​​and show different patterns of activity when faced with a known and an unknown language., according to Hungarian researchers discovered, after reproducing fragments of the story “The Little Prince” in Spanish and Hungarian, to a group of 18 canines and examining how their brain reacted.

The research carried out by the Eötvös University of Hungary, and published in NeuroImage, is, according to its authors, the first demonstration that a non-human brain can differentiate two languages.

The experts took brain images of the 18 dogs while listening to passages of “The Little Prince” in Spanish and Hungarian, with which they also saw that the older the dog, the better his brain distinguished between the known and unknown languages.

Kun-kun, the “Mexican” dog

The origin of the investigation was the dog Kun-kun, by the study’s lead author Laura Cuaya, who after years living in Mexico, where the animal had only heard Spanish, moved to Hungary.

“I wondered if Kun-kun realized that people in Budapest spoke another language,” as people, even preverbal babies, are known to notice the difference, he said.

A group of eighteen dogs, including the researcher’s, were trained to remain immobile in a brain scan where they listened to the reading fragments in both languages.

All the dogs had heard only one of the two languages ​​from their owners, so they were able to compare a very familiar language with a completely unfamiliar one.

The language-specific patterns were found in a region of the brain called the secondary auditory cortex, the study adds.

We found that no matter which language dogs heard, the activity patterns in their primary auditory cortex distinguished speech from non-speech (red scale).

While their secondary auditory cortex distinguished Spanish from Hungarian (blue scale).

Dogs would pick up on the auditory regularities of human language

“Each language is characterized by a series of auditory regularities. Our findings suggest that, during their life with humans, dogs capture the auditory regularities of the language to which they are exposed ”, explained Raúl Hernández-Pérez, other of the study’s signatories.

Know what a non-human brain can distinguish between two languages “It’s exciting,” he said, because it reveals that the ability to learn about the regularities of a language is not exclusively human, although it is not yet known whether it is a specialty of dogs or exists in other species.

Sensitivity for thousands of years of living with humans?

It is possible, according to another of the authors Attila Andics, that “the brain changes produced by the tens of thousands of years that dogs have been living with humans have made them better listeners of language, but this is not necessarily the case”. that remains to be found out.

In addition to the fragments read from “The Little Prince,” the team made the animals listen to coded versions of those same passages, which sound “completely unnatural,” said Hernández-Pérez, to see if they detected the difference between speech and not. speaks.

Family dogs are exposed to a continuous flow of human speech throughout their lives. We wondered how dog brains process speech.

This study tested speech detection and language representation in the dog brain.

By comparing brain responses, the researchers discovered different patterns of activity in the dogs’ primary auditory cortex, a distinction that occurred regardless of whether the stimuli were coming from the familiar or unfamiliar language.

“The brain of dogs, like that of humans, can distinguish between speech and non-speech. But the mechanism that underlies this ability to detect speech may be different from that of speech sensitivity in humans, “he explained.

While human brains are “specially tuned to speech”, dogs’ brains may detect “just the naturalness of sound.”

