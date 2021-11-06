He lived the days so fast that I had not even realized how much I missed him, however now I notice that my mind missed him. I mean those nights where after taking a warm shower I went to bed to read a good book, until I was exhausted in the arms of Morpheus.

And it is that, every day we read less books, which has caused, in a way, a society with higher stress levels and less concentration. From a psychological point of view, reading is for the mind, what physical exercise is for the body. Just hearing that phrase recently shook my soul, I reflected and got back into the habit of reading.

Why is reading so important?

Helps you improve memory: Remembering each character in detail, imagining scenes, and following the plot is an excellent memory exercise. When you read every day you remember where you left your keys or your cell phone. You will also be more determined when making important decisions. In fact, older people who read regularly are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Helps you fall asleep and lower stress: After spending a day in front of the screens, taking a printed book in your hands is the best signal for your mind to disconnect from what happened that day. When you read, you enter a state of calm where your muscles and mind relax. In addition, studies indicate that just six minutes of reading a day is enough to reduce stress by 68 percent. It is scientifically proven that those who read before going to sleep enter a zone of tranquility, very different from what happens with those who fall asleep looking at their cell phone or tablet.

Helps you be more persistent: You’ve probably started something hundreds of times and left it halfway. When you start reading a book, you unconsciously set a goal like finishing a chapter, which will serve as a

exercise to meet small goals.

I’m sure that going back to reading will change your days as mine have. Start with something as simple as two or three pages a day. Tonight, dust off a book and read, you are going to love this new habit.

