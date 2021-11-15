PQube, the developer Team Salvato and the publisher and co-developer Serenity forge are excited to bring romance, poetry, and an absolutely terrifying package to fans with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, now available as a physical release on Nintendo Switch. Today’s launch is accompanied by an absolutely terrifying launch trailer.

Sayori, Natsuki, Yuri and Monika are waiting for you …

You can see the launch trailer in the following LINK.

Each copy of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will include: Physical copy of the game for Nintendo Switch. Inside sheet of the poetry notebook. 2 ″ character standees – Clipboard set of all 4 characters. Download code for the complete soundtrack. Sheet of vinyl stickers. Doki Doki Literature Club membership card. A special poem written by Monika. Doki Doki Plus Literature Club Features: 6 New side stories about friendship and literature, with hours of new content. Over 100 unlockable images, including new game illustrations, wallpapers, never-before-seen sketches, and much more. 26 songs in total, including 13 all-new unlockable songs by Nikki Kaelar, plus special guests like Jason Hayes and Azuria Sky. A music player built into the Doki Doki Literature Club to chill out with your favorite songs in a custom playlist, or loop a single track forever. A high fidelity visual update with all new artwork now in Full HD (1080p)

Enter the best psychological horror experience!

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus puts players in the shoes of a student who joins his school’s literature club at the request of his childhood friend Sayori, and meets other members Natsuki, Yuri, and club president Monika. Soon, the player begins to write poems and to get closer to the other members. Hailed by thousands of people as one of the most disturbing games of the generation, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is the ultimate psychological horror storytelling experience.

Enjoy hours of new content!

It’s filled with hours of side stories that expand the world of Doki Doki Literature Club, exploring themes and ideas that will give players a deeper understanding and sense of connection to each and every character and their individual relationships to one another.