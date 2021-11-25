. Dollar Stores on Black Friday

Now that things are winding down since Thanksgiving, you may already be planning your Black Friday shopping. For many people, part of their Black Friday shopping includes going through Dollar stores. But when will Dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar be open for shopping near you? Here are all the details.

Dollar General stores are open during their regular business hours on Black Friday

Since most Dollar General stores were already open on Thanksgiving, they will be open during their regular business hours on Black Friday rather than opening earlier, a Heavy representative confirmed.

Since store hours can vary by location, you can find your local store hours here.

A representative from Dollar General shared with Heavy that stores offer numerous specials at this time of year that you don’t want to miss.

The first round of specials is called “Three Days of Deals” on toys, décor, electronics, beauty, and more.

Dollar General shared: “All three days of deals include instant savings; buy one, get one deals; 25-50% off select holiday items and more. Download the DG app to discover the offers and make the most of the available savings. ”

On Monday, November 29, Dollar General will also have Cyber ​​Monday deals that include a 20% discount on qualifying items online. You can purchase the wide selection of products, from gifts and holiday supplies to daily necessities, on dg.com.

Then, on December 10, you can enjoy one-day vacation deals “with added savings on food, pajamas, blankets, electronics, beauty, and more. Stock up on everything that is comfortable and cozy; supplies to prepare favorite Christmas foods and treats; Christmas makeup and glamorous beauty supplies; and gifts and electronic gadgets ”.

Dollar General also offers a season-long discount on toys, offering a 25% off promotion when you spend $ 75 through December 24 on select items. And until December 3, customers can participate in a toy drive where they donate toys at each Dollar General store to benefit an area toy drive or Marine Toys for Tots.

Lastly, you can keep track of special offers and earn rewards by signing up “in available DG Rewards and adding (ing) digital coupons to an account online or within the DG app to maximize savings.”

You can also use a smartphone to scan in-store merchandise and discover digital coupons for instant savings and view the accumulated total for the cart.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar also open regular hours on Black Friday

A representative for Dollar Tree and Family Dollar confirmed with Heavy that the stores will be open during their normal hours of operation on Friday, November 26, rather than opening earlier. Many of their stores were also open on Thanksgiving.

Find here the hours and information of your nearest Dollar Tree. You can view Dollar Tree’s weekly ad here. Dollar Tree offers many Christmas-themed items right now in case you want to add to your Christmas decorations and make some extra decorations. These include crafts, decorations, supplies, stockings, and more.

You can find the location and hours of your local Family Dollar here. You can see the weekly Family Dollar ad here. Family Dollar has a Holiday Gift Guide and Holiday Toy Guide to help you get started on holiday decorating and shopping.

