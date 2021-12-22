The Christmas It is a season where many purchases are made, but you must be careful where you buy the things you need, and this time we are going to tell you which are the 5 products that you should not buy this season at the dollar store.

We know that buying products in dollar stores is usually an option if you want to save money, but you will not always have good results if you buy in these establishments, such as Dollar Tree.

More if we take into account the Quality of the productsThat’s why there are some things that are not recommended to buy at the dollar store this Christmas season.

For Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst at DealNews.comBuying certain items at dollar stores will not always be a good option.

The importance of quality

“In general, some articles in Dollar store they will be bad purchases because the quality is not the best or the price per unit is higher than what I would pay elsewhere, “said Ramhold.

So let’s tell you what they are The 5 products you should not buy this Christmas at the dollar store.

1-Wrapping paper

As we are in this Christmas season, the paper to wrap the gifts cannot be missing, or the bags to put the gifts that you are going to give at Christmas dinner.

Even if you think that it is a good option to buy the paper or the gift bag at the dollar store, you are wrong, since due to their low quality they will end up breaking, before you can deliver them.

2-Tape to stick paper

And of course, to wrap the gifts you will need transparent adhesive tape, which in the same way, although it is cheap at the dollar store, does not have the same quality as others, and will not fulfill its function.

So this product should also be discarded at the dollar store.

3-Batteries

Although this Christmas season there are many gifts and toys that need batteries to function, forget to buy them at the dollar store.

These products go down faster than brand-name items, so in the end, you’ll end up paying more, says Ramhold, according to what is published on the Go Banking Rates site.

4-Canned foods

What is not recommended to buy in dollar stores are canned foods, since in proportion and quality, you can get them better at Walmart or other types of establishments.

Cheap is not always the best option for your purchases and more this Christmas, that dinner should be delicious and you should not sacrifice quality for price.

5- Drinks

Drinks, especially sodas, cannot be absent for Christmas celebrations either, but buying them at the dollar store is not the best option, experts emphasize.

And, despite being attractive for its price, knowledge leaves much to be desired, so you better play it safe and buy your favorite brands.

