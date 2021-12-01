The franchise of Rocky It is one of the most famous of all time, not only has it raised more than a billion dollars worldwide, but its influence has left its mark over the years. This tells the story of Rocky Balboa, also known later by his boxer nickname, “the Italian stallion”, a man who little by little, with much effort and discipline, achieves all his goals. This inspiring story that has managed to captivate many has eight titles that marked an entire generation. Rocky IV – 40% was one of the films that gave an irreversible turn to the saga, because in this one we witness the death of Rocky’s great friend, Apollo Creed, at the hands of Ivan Drago, a ruthless boxer of Russian origin.

Some time ago some rumors had arisen about the development of a spin-off that would deal directly with the character of Ivan Drago, who is played by Dolph Lundgren. According to various reports, the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio was considering bringing Drago back to develop some parts of his story that were left unfinished. On one occasion, while the actor was promoting his new movie, Castle falls, which opens on December 3, the name of Drago came up in the conversation and the same actor spoke about the possibility of seeing a project dedicated to Apollo’s executioner.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the actor’s revelation came hand in hand with the mention of a scene from the film Creed II: Defending the Legacy – 79%, where you can see Balboa and Drago having a little fight, but unfortunately it was cut and did not make it to the final version of the film. The words of Lundgren were the following:

I thought it was a good time. It was also a moment for the fans. It was a quick little fight, and I thought it went well. But director Stephen Caple Jr. and MGM felt that it was strange and that it contributed nothing. By the way, I think there are already some talks about doing a Drago spin-off with MGM. So maybe you can see more of that.

Ivan Drago had his first appearance in Rocky iv, and then we found it again in Creed ll, where his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) faced Apollo’s son, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) in the ring, unleashing an epic moment where old feelings and memories of the deadly encounter between Apollo and Ivan came back to life. surface.

It is speculated that the spin-off will follow some line of the plot of Creed ll and, in addition, it will be based on never-before-seen content from Rocky iv. Much of this exclusive content has already been revealed in the director’s cut of Rocky iv, titled Rocky vs Drago, and that it was released recently. Although the interpreter of Drago commented that he had not had the opportunity to see this latest version of Sylvester Stallone, he assures that his friendship with him continues and that he can get an idea of ​​what this cut implies. He expressed himself in the following words:

Well, when I played the character, I did a backstory on how he was brought up by the state and how they controlled him. He didn’t have much to say. He was not really an evil person; it was just a product of the system. It is the Frankenstein monster. It is not Dr. Frankenstein; that was the Soviet Union. So I always played that, and some of that came out in ’85. A little bit of this stuck, because in the next movie, I wasn’t playing a villain. So some of that stayed there even then. Sylvester and I are friends, but now, I guess he wanted to show the other side of the character. So I’m sure I will enjoy it.

