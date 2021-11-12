

Winter, the famous protagonist of “Dolphin Tale”.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

Winter the dolphin, star of the hit movie “Dolphin Tale”, died at the age of 16; his story was the subject of inspiration since his tail was a prosthesis.

The female dolphin Winter died around 7:45 p.m. while she was being prepared for exploratory surgery to treat a bowel blockage at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, according to Aquarium Board Chairman Paul Auslander.

Winter wore a prosthesis to swim. (Photo: Clearwater Aquarium)

Aquarium staff noticed that Winter stopped eating and started behaving differently on November 1. She was being treated 24 hours a day for a gastrointestinal infection and initially responded to antibiotics, but that changed on Thursday, according to the chairman of the board.

The trailer for the film “Dolphin Tale”.

Auslander said that a team of about 15 vets and technicians were preparing Winter for “last-effort surgeryTo treat the blockage when her blood pressure spiked and her breathing became heavy.

“She was very upbeat and feeling pretty good and when they started doing all the preparations with the IV and the blood draw and all that, in medical terms, I would say she had passed out,” he said.

Earlier this week we shared that initial tests indicated Winter the Dolphin was likely fighting a gastrointestinal infection. Today, test results show that despite treatment her intestinal abnormalities have intensified. Read more: https://t.co/23pbetBWbN pic.twitter.com/APx3Bvq0gk— Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) November 11, 2021

Auslander said a necropsy will determine the cause of death, but that heart failure is suspected. “These are very intelligent animals and you have the feeling that she has been through a lot and did not want to go through it again,” he said.

Also read:

Morbolivirus, the terrible disease that threatens dolphins and other marine mammals in the world

Diver claims he was swallowed by a whale in Massachusetts, like the Jonah in the Bible

Ecological miracle: whale watching tours for the first time in New York since May 8