If the Miami Dolphins want to get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa, they should reunite him with this head coaching candidate.

The Miami Dolphins made the most shocking decision the day after the end of the regular-season, as they fired head coach Brian Flores despite having two winning seasons in his three years at the helm. But, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Flores had “deteriorating relationship[s]”With general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which played a role in owner Stephen Ross parting ways with him. Now, they have to find a new head coach.

If the Dolphins fully believe that Tagovailoa is the right guy to lead the team as their quarterback, they need to hire someone who could get the most out of their signal caller. An obvious name they should consider is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Brian Daboll would be the ideal candidate for Dolphins head coach

Daboll had been a hot commodity in the coaching cycle the past two years, but shockingly did not end up with a job last year. That could very well change in 2022, as there are seven openings for him.

When looking at the Bills assistant, he helped develop Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, whom the team drafted in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. While Allen did have his share of struggles, Allen eventually developed into one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Look specifically at the 2020 season, where he threw for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (69.2 completion percentage) and helped lead the Bills to their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1993.

This year, Allen completed 63.3-percent of his passes for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games.

As for why hiring Daboll could be beneficial for Tagovailoa, the two had worked together before. Following numerous stints in the NFL, Daboll served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2017, when Tagovailoa was in the program as a freshman.

The Dolphins already have interest in Daboll, as they reportedly requested an interview with him, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. However, they are not alone, as the Chicago Bears also reached out to Daboll for their head coaching vacancy.

Miami has caught some flak for taking Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert in the 2020 draft, especially when looking at the latter’s rise to superstardom with the Los Angeles Chargers. If they want to get the most out of Tagovailoa, Daboll should be at the top of the Dolphins’ candidates list.