

Marcell Ozuna missed the 2021 season due to injury and administrative leave.

Two months after being saved from the laws of the United States, Dominican Marcell Ozuna received the punishment from the MLB about the episode of domestic violence that he experienced during the regular season and for which he was arrested by Florida police.

Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner, issued a statement in which he announced the sanction that was applied to the Atlanta Braves player as a result of the investigation carried out by the MLB, based on its regulations against gender violence.

20 games of regular season suspension, was the punishment that Marcell Ozuna received for violating the Major League Baseball Joint Policy on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse, as stated in the statement published by the commissioner’s office.

According to the same statement, This sanction was already fulfilled when ‘The Big Bear’ was placed on administrative leave on September 10. This means that the player will be able to be with the Braves from the first day of the 2022 season.

In this sense, Manfred indicated that after the investigation carried out by his department, it was confirmed that indeed Braves outfielder violated MLB policies on gender-based violence and assured that the punishment is fair.

“My office has completed its investigation into allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated the Major League Baseball Joint Policy on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse. Having reviewed all the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate“Said the commissioner.

Marcell Ozuna left he was saved from harsh punishment by the American justice after reach an agreement with the prosecution to enter a permanent supervision program, which could eventually lead to the charges being dropped in a period of six months of which only two have passed.

