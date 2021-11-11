

Restaurants tend to hire foreigners temporarily during holiday periods.

From the list of 88 countries whose citizens can apply for H-2A and H-2B work visasThere are 15 Latin American countries and others on the continent.

Those from Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Chile, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador and Uruguay may apply for these temporary work permits.

The temporary work visa program in the United States is one of the most popular among companies and in Latin American countries, because it allows the hiring of qualified personnel for certain trades, such as agriculture, livestock and restaurant areas, hotels and recreational parks, among others.

“The H-2A and H-2B visa programs allow US employers to hire foreign nationals to the United States for temporary agricultural and non-agricultural positions, respectively, ”states the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), where such applications are processed with the support of the consulates.

This time the Dominican Republic was considered for H-2A visas (Its citizens could already apply for the H-2B), while those from Paraguay can only apply for the H-2A visa.

Spain is another Spanish-speaking country that is part of the list, while from the American continent you can also see Brazil, Haiti and Jamaica.

This year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of State (DOS), published the list on November 10 in the Federal Register and it takes effect from that day, which does not affect the current beneficiaries of these programs.

The authorities withdrew Moldova as an eligible country for agricultural visas, considering that it did not comply with “the regulatory standards” of that program. USCIS specifies that the list can be modified at any time, for or against a country.

“DHS maintains its authority to add countries to the lists of eligible nations at any time,” he clarifies.

Countries can also be withdrawn if at the end of the cycle, in this case 2023, they do not comply with the rules of each program and fraud or a high percentage of people who remain in the country as undocumented are detected.

“Examples of factors that could result in the exclusion of a country or the removal of a country from the list include fraud, abuse, denial rates, excessive stay rates, concerns about human trafficking and other forms of non-compliance,” it says. the agency. It also notes that factors are considered “contrary to US interests.”

USCIS may approve some visas from non-listed countries, so it is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Avoid fraud and exploitation

Those interested are recommended to hire a lawyer to request permission and avoid fraud and / or abuse by third parties, since various studies by organizations such as Polaris against human trafficking have found that There are 18 ways a person can be exploited in the United States and, on many occasions, believing that your employer is “doing you a favor”, when in fact he is abusing his vulnerable condition by living in another country, even if he does so legally.

“The promise of a ‘better life’ encourages and attracts especially all those who in their own countries do not have the conditions to get out of poverty or who are forced to flee by violence,” says the study Modern Typology of Slavery .

Domestic workers, builders, gardeners, farmers, seamstresses, employees of hotels, restaurants, aesthetics or spas, as well as athletes, artists and professionals from different areas can be victims of labor exploitation without necessarily having identified it, add the experts who reviewed more than 50,000 cases between December 2007 and December 2016.

Mexico and the countries of the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, The Savior and Honduras) predominate in this count of abuses.