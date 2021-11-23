It is no secret that Dominican players are reference in Major League Baseball – MLB and then we will show you those who signed contracts from millions, select list where Wander franco He entered his name after his deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wander franco This Tuesday he agreed with the Tampa Bay Rays for 11 major league seasons and a total of $ 182 million dollars, a contract that will have an option for a twelfth season with this organization, being an agreement that makes the young prospect enter the select list of the highest paid Dominican players in the best baseball in the world.

Here is the list of Dominican millionaires:

Fernando Tatís Jr.

The San Diego Padres shortstop for the 2021 Major League Baseball season, signed for $ 340 million and 14 years, thus becoming the highest paid Dominican player in history.

Manny machado

The third baseman is the first Dominican player to reach the coveted mark of a $ 300 million contract, receiving that sum for the 2019 season, when he agreed for 10 years with the San Diego Padres.

Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod was the first Dominican player to sign a multi-million dollar contract that surpassed the $ 200 million mark in MLB and the only one in all of baseball history to sign two such agreements.

On December 15, 2000, Rodriguez signed an astronomical 10-year, $ 252 million deal with the Texas Rangers, becoming the highest paid player in the Major Leagues for several seasons.

Albert pujols

After leaving the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012, Pujols went to the Anaheim Angels, signing a 10-year, $ 240 million contract.

Robinson Cano

Prior to the start of the 2014 season, the Dominican second baseman reached a 10-year, $ 240 million agreement with the Seattle Mariners, a contract that did not pay off and was later traded to the New York Mets.

Wander franco

The young Dominican has everything to be the reference and face of the Rays, which is why this organization signed him for $ 182 million, becoming the player who receives the most money received by a player with less than one (1 ) year of service in MLB, the previous brand belonged to Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr.

Other

Manny Ramirez, who struck a $ 160 million eight-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, with options of 20 million for 2009 and 2010, bringing the total value of the contract to $ 200 million over 10 years.