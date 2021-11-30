Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has faced some of the toughest obstacles in holding onto a UFC belt. Cruz dealt with two broken knees, a failed surgery, a torn quadriceps and other consequences of a decade in the cage.

These injuries stopped Cruz’s career for nearly four years. However, when you look back and forward, you can only feel gratitude for what you have been able to survive.

“Everyone left me, nothing was going right, I was depressed,” Cruz said recently on The MMA Hour. “So I had to find a way to make a difference to stop getting in my own way.”

Being a commentator turned out to be what saved Cruz. Putting all his energy into analyzing the sport wasn’t just a way to stay in the game. But also being part of a community and a way to provide perspective on his journey as a fighter. Dominick eventually returned to the sport and won again inside the Octagon. Cruz looked differently at those who had been through adversity and those who had left.

“I look at this sport from a completely different frame of mind these days than I have seen it before. Because I had to rewrite my belief systems, as I won and lost, won and lost, “he said. “That is one of the reasons I am here. I have never felt so much loss in two years of my life. And then come back and win again after feeling that loss, there is no understanding of yourself that way. So to any athlete who left the sport undefeated, I ask, ‘Are you really undefeated or did you not challenge yourself as hard as you could have? And if you did, what would it look like on the other side?

Cruz, who is about to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269. He did not directly name Khabib Nurmagomedov as the object of his observation. But he indicated that the now retired former undefeated lightweight champion was a good example. If a fighter had never recovered from a loss, he said it could deprive him of a valuable step in his martial arts journey.

“I get it, you are undefeated, but are you undefeated or could you have pushed a little more to get to the next level and lose? And then go back and claim defeat with a victory and see what your next level is, your next evolution in life. It’s not just about winning and losing and being perfect. Nothing in life is that. Defeat cannot be avoided. You can’t dodge the pain. So what is the point? You better get through it. The question is, when it happens, what are you going to do with it? Are you going to give up and say you’re retired and quit? Or are you going to get back on the horse and see what else you can be?

Nurmagomedov, in fact, overcame an immense loss before his last UFC fight against then-interim champion Justin Gaethje. The fight was the first time he fought after the loss of his father and longtime coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He also suffered bouts of illness and injury in training camp before entering the cage. He overcame it all to subdue Gaethje in the second round. Thus, Khabib would achieve victory # 29 of his professional career in MMA.

Technically, Nurmagomedov is not undefeated in competition. In 2005, he was beaten in the Russian Combat Sambo Championship by Magomed Ibragimov, who went on to have a successful amateur wrestling career. Nurmagomedov, of course, did his best job in the cage.

So maybe Nurmagomedov is not the best example of a fighter who walked away from adversity. But for Cruz, the experience of overcoming massive obstacles is how he judges success.